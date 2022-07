Initial reports of gunshots inside Chicago Ridge Mall on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be fireworks set off by three juveniles who were later apprehended. Chicago Ridge police said they responded to reports at 3:50 p.m. of gunshots inside the shopping mall at 95th Street and Ridgeland Avenue. Several 911 callers stated they didn’t see anything, but heard noises that sounded like several gunshots.

CHICAGO RIDGE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO