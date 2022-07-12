ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinnah, MA

Aquinnah: Thank you, everyone!

By Molly Purves
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July in Aquinnah was delightful; thanks to everyone who participated in planning and executing the parade and the picnic that followed. Thanks especially to Gabbi Camilleri for all she did for our first town picnic. She put a lot of work into it, and it was a wonderful...

Martha's Vineyard Times

Busy Saturday planned in Aquinnah

Aquinnah will be holding two events simultaneously on Saturday, July 16, at the Aquinnah Cliffs. The eighth annual Aquinnah Public Safety Day will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, and the 15th annual Native American Artisan Market, sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, will open up from 11 am to 4 pm. Sunday, July 17, is the rain date for the market.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah deals with lease kerfuffle

The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved enforcing dock leases in Menemsha after learning some leaseholders hadn’t signed their leases. Leaseholders received a waiver on their fees in 2020 because of COVID, but the three-year Menemsha dock leases increased last August from $400 to $750, with an annual $100 fee increase until it reaches $950.
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vets picnic planned for Saturday

This Saturday, July 16, the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury will host the Island Veterans Picnic, an all-Island veterans’ cookout. The event will take place from 4 to 7 pm, during which the veterans advocate group will be sharing information about a transitional and permanent housing project in the works.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs lacks staff

An increasing number of amplified music permit requests are putting the Oak Bluffs select board between rock and a hard place. At their Tuesday meeting, the board heard from Leeza Singh, representing the Cannes Can Diversity Collective, who requested permission to use amplified sound for three consecutive nine-hour days at Waban Park.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Remembering the Veranda House

(July 14, 2022) When the calls and messages started coming in about the Veranda House being on fire, I hoped for the best. But when someone sent me a picture of flames licking all three decks, my heart dropped. I was in my driveway, truck all packed up for an 18-hour drive to Hyannis and a ferry reservation to Nantucket made back in January.
NANTUCKET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Port council lauds Davis

On Tuesday morning, the Steamship Authority’s port council praised general manager Robert Davis’ performance over the past year. Port council members consistently gave the longtime leader of the ferry line overall grades in the 90th percentile as part of his annual review. Chair John Cahill, Tisbury’s member, expressed amazement at Davis’ knowledge base, and said he’s done a “totally respectable job” at the helm of the SSA. He also lauded Davis for guiding the SSA through the pandemic.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Mashpee

Learn about the Wampanoag, hit the beach, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
Martha's Vineyard Times

County hunts for new treasurer

The Dukes County commissioners are on the hunt for a new treasurer after Ann Metcalf recently gave her two-week notice in order to leave for a job at Martha’s Vineyard Airport. Metcalf’s elected term runs until 2024, and the commissioners aim to appoint somebody to fulfill the term. Chair Christine Todd told her fellow commissioners Tuesday night at a specially scheduled meeting that some initial ideas about whom to install as interim treasurer aren’t doable. The county’s administrative code prohibits any commissioner from the job, including Todd, who said she was willing to step up until the position could be properly filled. The primary reason it’s prohibited is because the treasurer’s position offers compensation, she said, and that won’t legally mix with a commissioner’s role.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

All severe weather has now cleared Cape Cod

EASTHAM – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Cape late Thursday afternoon. The strongest storm appeared to affect the Eastham and Orleans region. Marine warnings indicated waterspouts were possible over Cape Cod Bay. Radar also indicated the potential for hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. As of 7 PM no reports of any damage had been received.
EASTHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Maritime books and so much more

I’m sorry to share that the Menemsha Deli has closed for the summer for medical reasons. Let’s keep our fingers crossed someone else may bring takeout back to Basin Road. Good news is that Tuesday Lobster Roll dinners ($20) at the Chilmark Community Church are available from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, with Vineyard Sound playing at 7 pm. Get takeout to take home or stay and have dinner on the church patio and enjoy the concert. Also, it was great running into the Impossible Dream catamaran crew; check out the amazing work they do at theimpossibledream.org.
CHILMARK, MA
arlenbennycenac.com

Stops to Make When Visiting Cape Cod

For many Americans, Cape Cod is the single-best destination to visit during the summer months, as it is a vibrant treasure-trove of activity and adventure. With this article of the best towns to visit whenever you’re on Cape Cod from Travel + Leisure, you’ll be making the most of your vacation the next time you’re in New England. From whale watching to lighthouse exploring, you’re sure to find a new experience on this unforgettable peninsula that stretches some 500 miles along the coast of Massachusetts and 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean.
SANDWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: Enjoy summer music

Heard on Main Street: Is it wrong that I can’t get excited over Elon Musk deciding not to buy Twitter?. The Vineyard Haven Playhouse presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through June 30 at 6 pm, live outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater. Reserve tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online or in person on the day of the performance.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Opinion: From the Heart: Audrey Duchesney embraces village of Marstons Mills

“Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” — Confucius. Those words of wisdom perfectly describe what Audrey Duchesney does each day. In a world where fast-paced technology, competition and desire for material belongings are commonplace, Audrey understands the value of simplicity and human connection. It is what guides her life.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: A historic gathering

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart.” –Nelson Mandela. I was thinking of this quote from Nelson Mandela when I attended the multifaith service at the Tabernacle on Sunday morning. A historic gathering of the M.V. Camp Meeting Association, the Union Chapel, and the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury came together to welcome the Rev. Senator Raphael G. Warnock as guest speaker. He brought the house from silent listening to a standing ovation, and back again. As the first African American person elected to the Senate from Georgia, he has a clear perspective about inclusion and accessibility, and his message was one of hope and perseverance. Warnock was sworn into the Senate on Jan. 5, 2021 — a very historic day for the US. On Jan. 6, there was a brutal and deadly assault on our Capitol in Washington, D.C., in an effort to disrupt our democratic election. Senator Warnock’s question to us: Do we choose the America of Jan. 5, 2021, or the America of Jan, 6, 2021? He also made it personal by suggesting that we consider writing a letter to our children about our beliefs and our actions of today.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Dressed to perfection

Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson opened MV Salads four years ago on Circuit Avenue, and the shop quickly took off, with its fresh salads and ingredients sourced from several Island businesses. Now, the salad shop is extending its reach to Edgartown, but is looking to serve the community in a different way than...
EDGARTOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Is Offering Municipal Firefighting Exam This Fall

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter? You might be able to turn that dream into reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many people work and has caused some to rethink their career goals or make career changes. Perhaps it's your time to shake it up a bit or move in a different direction. Maybe you've thought about becoming a firefighter but don't know how to proceed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Margaret DeVane Logue

Margaret DeVane Logue, just shy of 96 years old, passed away peacefully in her home in West Tisbury on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Born in New Haven, Conn., in 1926, Margaret was the eldest child of William Clyde DeVane Jr. and Mabel Phillips DeVane. She grew up in New Haven and Ithaca, and spent many summers with her maternal grandmother, Hannah Phillips, in Moriches, N.Y., and with her great-aunt, Janet Phillips (“Tante”) in Colebrook, Conn. Later in life, these childhood summers with grandparents inspired Margaret to build strong relationships with her grandchildren.
WEST TISBURY, MA

