SeamonWhiteside will soon have a new home in Greenville. The site design firm, which has offices throughout the Carolinas, will be relocating its Greenville office to the historic Judson Mill District, according to a news release. The multi-disciplinary firm will move its 46 employees from its 7,500-square-foot space on Rhett Street to a 14,730-square-foot space in the Warehouse Building at Judson Mill.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO