Fort Smith, AR

Whataburger breaking ground on first Fort Smith restaurant

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger and its franchise group WAB Venture Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. to celebrate Fort Smith’s first-ever Whataburger restaurant at the future site scheduled to open this fall.

According to a press release, this restaurant is the first of multiple locations that WAB Venture will open, with planned sites in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Whataburger and its franchisees currently have six Arkansas and 34 Oklahoma restaurants. Arkansas locations include two Fayetteville units and restaurants in Rogers, Springdale, Magnolia and Texarkana.

The Fort Smith restaurant will bring over 100 jobs to the local community. Hiring is in progress for Restaurant Managers, while hiring for Team Leaders and Team Members will begin in the coming months.

The groundbreaking will happen at 8120 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Jersey Mike’s Subs opening Fayetteville location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will open at 160 E Joyce Blvd in Fayetteville on July 20. According to a press release, franchise owner Nick Morgan will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 24 to support Junior Achievement of Arkansas. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Junior Achievement of Arkansas in exchange for a regular sub.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith's first-ever Whataburger set to open this fall

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is getting its first-ever Whataburger restaurant, which is set to open this fall. Whataburger and its franchise group WAB Venture Inc. are breaking ground on the new eatery on Friday, July 15. This restaurant is the first of multiple locations that the franchise group is opening with future sites planned in Arkansas and Oklahoma as part of the Whataburger expansion into the two states.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Body found near Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after the body of a woman was found just off Rogers Ave. Thursday morning. According to police, the body of the woman was found near N. 17th Street and Rogers Ave. around 8 a.m. on July 14. Police are still...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansans to talk plans for I-49 extension in the River Valley

ALMA, Ark. — Arkansans will discuss a planned extension of Interstate 49 in the River Valley on Thursday. There are 180 miles left to build between Alma and Texarkana. The first leg of that is a 13-mile section between Alma and Barling. Thursday, the Arkansas Good Road Foundation, a...
ALMA, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Jersey Mike’s sets grand opening date in Fayetteville

A new Jersey Mike’s restaurant that was first announced last summer will open later this month in Fayetteville. The new fast-casual sandwich shop is set to open Wednesday, July 20 at 160 E. Joyce Blvd. next to Guitar Center, according to a news release. It will be the first...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Diamond Hogs bring in Oklahoma transfer Hudson Polk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk announced on social media Thursday that he has committed to Arkansas. Polk just finished off a season with the Sooners that reached the College World Series final. Polk has been in Norman for the previous two seasons but didn't play much....
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Arkansas man dies in collision with semi-truck in Oklahoma

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas man died in Cimarron County, Okla., Tuesday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Bobby Ray Demmitt, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m....
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
Cameron Eittreim

One Hidden Place In Fort Smith Is Serving Up Pizza Delight

Pizza, it's one of those things that you just can't live without. The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I've seen in other places. Instead of being overrun with chain restaurants there are a lot of independent pizza parlors here. The thing with these places is that they all have their own special take on the general idea of what a pizza should be. And that's what I like, because I don't always want to have the same tasting pizza.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

What's All The Commotion About This Fort Smith Taco Spot?

If there is one food that I am partial to the most, it is the taco. There is just something about the simplicity and wonderful flavor of a good taco. It doesn't take much to make one right, but it takes the right fresh ingredients and the right sauce. Whether you eat you tacos cold or you like them piping hot, there are a variety of ways to enjoy a good taco. Personally, I enjoy a simple taco with a lot of salsa poured onto the top.
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

