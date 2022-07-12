ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Driver arrested after bicyclist struck, killed in Lake Worth Beach

By Scott Sutton
 2 days ago
A Palm Beach County man is in custody after a 74-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach earlier this year.

The sheriff's office said Corey A. Bell, 40, of Boynton Beach was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Investigators said Bell was driving a stolen 2004 Toyota Matrix on March 11 at 2:07 p.m. at a high rate of speed southbound on Cochran Avenue when it crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a mailbox.

The car continued south toward the intersection of Twelve Avenue South where it attempted to execute a left turn, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

Due to the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, it was unable to execute the turn and ran off the road.

The car went on to the grass and entered into an overhang located at 1901 Twelve Avenue South where it hit the victim, James Beloian of Lake Worth Beach, who was stationary and straddling his bicycle.

Beloian was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff's office said the Matrix continued southeast, hit a building and came to a rest in a parking lot.

Investigators said Bell and a passenger fled the scene before deputies arrives.

A probable cause affidavit said that DNA evidence taken from the vehicle March 15 revealed that Bell had been inside the car.

Palm Beach County Jail records show that Bell's passenger, Daniel Mafadens,19, was arrested on April 25 on unrelated charges.

Bell is being held on bond for each of the two charges.

