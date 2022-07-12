ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, NH

'People panicked': False alarm triggered at Seabrook nuclear power plant. What to know

By Staff Report
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
SEABROOK — According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission there was no problem at the nuclear power plant at Seabrook and the verbal alarm broadcast Tuesday morning was “inadvertent.”

“I can confirm there are no issues at the plant,” said Diane Screnci, senior public affairs officer at NRC , Region 1. “The (alarm) actuation was inadvertent, Seabrook is operating normally. The company is aware and is looking into the issue.”

Britt Griffin, lead communication specialist for Seabrook Station, said the sirens’ activation was sent in error during testing of the system.

"Local authorities have told the public there is no need to evacuate," Griffin said. "Seabrook Station is currently operating with no issues that impact the nearby community. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

'Opposite of a relaxing vacation' : Community reacts to 'inadvertent' nuclear plant alarm

According to a number of police departments along the Seacoast, they were receiving hundreds of calls from concerned residents and visitors about a verbal alert that went out over NextEra Energy Seabrook nuclear power plant’s PA system around a 11 a.m.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission: Counterfeit parts found in U.S. nuke plants: Here is what NRC is doing about it

Seabrook town manager critical of NextEra Energy's response

Seabrook Town Manager Bill Manzi said the audio alert was broadcast over NextEnergy Seabrook’s PA telling people “to evacuate the beach.”

“People panicked,” Manzi said. “(Seabrook Police) Chief Brett Walker put out a message on social media after speaking with NextEra. It was an unintended error at the plant. They made a mistake.”

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: Base to fill 1,200 jobs in 2 years. How to get hired, what it pays.

Manzi expressed his displeasure at not only the alarm going off inadvertently, but also NextEra’s response to the incident.

“First, this is a fairly serious error,” Manzi said. “Second, NextEra’s follow-up on this has been insufficient.”

Manzi said he was told corporate officials at NextEra plan to put out a message, but as yet nothing has been received.

The New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management sent out a public safety alert notifying the public there was no emergency at Seabrook Station about an hour and a half after the false alarm.

According to Screnci of the NRC, she was told NextEra issued “messages” telling people to “disregard.”

Police in at least three Seacoast communities — Seabrook, North Hampton and Hampton — reported phone lines at their dispatch centers erupted with calls when the alert went off.

Hampton Police Deputy Chief Alex Reno said police quickly read on social media the alarm went off in error, but they couldn’t contact anyone at the power plant to confirm.

“Our phones rang off the hook,” Reno said. “And people came to the police station to find out what was happening.”

Reno said the matter was compounded when “good Samaritans,” thinking they were helping, got in cars and drove around the beach and neighborhoods broadcasting over a loudspeaker for people to evacuate.

“That just made matters worse until we could stop them,” Reno said. “People did evacuate. They poured off the beach. We were lucky there were no injuries related to the (mistaken) alarm.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 'People panicked': False alarm triggered at Seabrook nuclear power plant. What to know

