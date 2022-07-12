Books as windows

Who is your favorite literary character? Why are they your favorite? Is it because you can relate to that character? Literature is often a mirror. We find a book and a character that we can see ourselves in and have similar life experiences. Books are wonderful mirrors, but more importantly they are windows.

Books allow readers to discover worlds, cultures, and people they would never know outside the pages of a book. People who read diverse books are more empathic. Diverse books help readers understand that the world we live in is a complex beautiful world. Why not take a moment to step away from the mirror and open up a window, where the possibilities are endless. Here are a few titles that could be your next window to open and explore.

Sherman Alexie offers adult and juvenile titles. Most of his writing draws on his experiences as a Native American with ancestry from several tribes, along with his childhood growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian is one of Alexie’s young adult titles. This story is a coming of age story that focuses on Arnold a 14-year-old Indian. This semi-autobiographical story represents life on the Reservation with humor making the reader wish they could become friends with Arnold.

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin focuses on Minli who sets off on an extraordinary journey to find the answers to life’s questions. She was inspired by her father telling of old folktales. Along the way she meets many characters, magical creatures, including a dragon who joins her for the ultimate answer. The story has been called a Wizard of Oz tale meets Chinese folklore.

“Til the Well Runs Dry by Lauren Francis-Sharma tells the story of Marcia a 16-year-old seamstress living in the island of Trinidad. Marcia leaves her home in order to protect the man she loves. She finds herself in a strange new land isolated. This unforgettable story includes a woman’s love for a man, a mother’s love, and the love for an island rich in culture and history of Trinidad that has never been told before.

Breath, Eyes, Memory by Edwidge Danticat focuses on Sophie Caco a 12-year-old sent from her impoverished village of Croix-des-Rosets to New York to be united with a mother she barley remembers. Ensues a journey that involves secrets, shame, supernatural, and political violence. The legacy can only be healed when she returns to Haiti to the women who first raised her.

Golden Boy by Abigail Tarttelin is a coming of age story that focuses on Max Walker. Max is the perfect son, brother, and friend. He lives the perfect life with the perfect family. But the Walkers are hiding something, when that secret might come out their world is turned upside down. Max is intersex during a violent attack he is forced to address who he is and what that means. This book has a fascinating exploration of identity and family.

These are just a few of the diverse titles available to you on our shelves. There are so many worlds, cultures, and characters out there why limit what you read. Try something new and find a new world to explore. Every month new books hit the shelf that open your world to even more colorful characters. More diverse titles that are worth reading are listed below in resources. Stop by or call the reference desk if you need help finding your next window. There are so many beautiful views out there why limit your view?