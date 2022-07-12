ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchen Table in Albany closing its doors

By Sara Rizzo
The Kitchen Table is permanently closing on July 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kitchen Table, formerly known as New World Bistro Bar, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day of service is set for Saturday, July 16.

Owners Annette Nanes and Scott Meyer decided to close the restaurant at 300 Delaware Avenue to retire and focus on Meyer’s health issues. With the COVID-19 pandemic contributing to a decline in business, as well as difficulty in staffing, the owners said they felt like its the right time to close.

“We had a great run for over 13 years. I’ll cherish all the wonderful memories of our valued patrons, our distinctive food, our wonderful staff over the years, and the relationships we cultivated throughout the years of being not just a restaurant, but a community hub,” said Nanes.

Nanes and Meyer, having co-owned the Spectrum 8 Theatres, opened New World Bistro Bar in 2009. The New American restaurant focused on a seasonal menu to highlight regional harvests, as well as creating a community social hub and neighborhood cocktail bar featuring works by local artists.

The owners said the building and property will be put up for sale. The tentative last day was scheduled for July 21, but due to a lot of their staff finding new positions, the last day got moved to July 16. The owners said they do not have any other ventures planned as of now.

