Cyreia Sandlin named weekend evening news anchor at Milwaukee's WISN-TV (Channel 12)

Cyreia Sandlin, a Midwest native who's been in Savannah, Georgia, for the past decade, has been named weekend evening news anchor at WISN-TV (Channel 12).

Sandlin, who also will work as a reporter during weekday newscasts, starts her new gig July 25. She'll anchor the Milwaukee ABC affiliate's 5, 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday newscasts, and 5:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday newscasts.

She's taking over weekend evening anchoring duties from Kristin Pierce, who recently took on co-anchoring duties with Derrick Rose for Channel 12's new 4 p.m. weekday newscast.

Before coming to Milwaukee, Sandlin, an Illinois native, co-anchored the morning newscast at WTOC-TV in Savannah; she'd been at the station for a decade.

"After almost 11 years away, I am thrilled to come home to the Midwest, where I was born and raised," Sandlin said in a statement from Channel 12. "I look forward to sharing

Milwaukee’s stories and meeting the people who make the communities of southeastern Wisconsin so special."

