New construction home in eastern Sioux Falls sells for $885,000

A new construction home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $885,000, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of June 20-24.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 101 N. Harvest Hill Circle offers 3,707 square-feet on 0.36 acres of land. The house also features a fireplace, wet bar and four-stall garage, according to Keller Williams Realty.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of June 20-24, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: