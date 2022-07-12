The Perfect PS5 4K TV Is on Sale for Prime Day in the UK

Today’s the day: It’s the final day of Prime Day, which means it’s your last chance to bag one of the best Prime Day deals. If you’re in the market for a new TV, you might be struggling to choose one, especially since there are just a ton of options out there. While Amazon certainly has a lot of great TV deals, Best Buy will have the best Prime Day TV deals overall, such as this deal on a 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is going for just $500. Usually, you’ll find this TV costs $650 at retail, so you’re getting a substantial $150 discount, which is pretty great for a TV this size. You have until midnight tonight to get this deal, so you’ll need to act fast!

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO