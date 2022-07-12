ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

New CEO for Crozer Health as Talks Continue with ChristianaCare

Image via Crozer Health.

A new CEO for Crozer Health, Anthony Esposito, was announced today, as discussions of a potential sale with nonprofit ChristianaCare continue, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Esposito becomes CEO for Delaware County’s largest health system.

The company runs four hospitals and four outpatient centers in Delaware County and is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, a California-based for-profit hospital management company.

Earlier this year, Crozer Health began initiating service cuts at its hospitals and clinics, attributing the cuts to the impact of COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Esposito succeeds Prospect Health executive Kevin Spiegel, brought in last February to replace former CEO Peter Adamo.

The new CEO has been president of the Crozer Health Medical Group and president of the Prospect Physician Enterprise on the East Coast.

He was chief financial officer at Drexel University College of Medicine and Roxborough Memorial and Brandywine hospitals.

“We’re excited to announce these changes as we believe leadership should be locally based and include physician leaders,” said Sam Lee, president of Prospect Medical.

A letter of intent was signed in February for nonprofit ChristianaCare, which has been looking to expand, to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Holdings.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about Crozer Health’s new CEO.

