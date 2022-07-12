ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale man hospitalized with serious burns after a home explosion

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
A 59-year-old Glendale man suffered serious burns after a explosion destroyed the home on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 3 p.m. to the home after receiving multiple calls from neighbors reporting the explosion on North Sievers Place in Glendale, said North Shore Battalion Chief Dan Tyk.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was burning through the roof and the explosion had blown out some of the walls in the house. There was also minor damage to the exterior of the neighbor's home to the north.

Several neighbors up to about a block away reported finding insulation from the explosion in their yard, said Tyk.

The victim was transported with serious burns to St. Mary's in Milwaukee. No other information about his status is available, Tyk said. \

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but was likely related to an appliance failure in the house, he said

North Sievers Place and surrounding road were closed for several hours during the incident. Firefighters remained at the scene until about 7 p.m.

The Glendale Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department assisted with the incident and to evaluate the structural stability of the house. One firefighter was evaluated on the scene for heat exhaustion but returned to fight the fire.

The fire department reminds people to call 911 and We Energies if you smell gas in your home.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

