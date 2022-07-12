ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Overnight fire severely damages Yakima home

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Fire Department crews spent four hours fighting a blaze that heavily damaged a home Monday night, July 11.

Units were dispatched to the 800 block of South 59th Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

A total of 22 firefighters responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof vents.

Yakima Fire Department says the fire was burning mostly in the left back corner of the house and the attic was filled with smoke.

The house sustained an estimated $250,000 in damages, which included a complete loss of the roof and some interior sections of the house, including a bedroom, bathroom and living room area.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Crime & Safety
KIMA TV

2 badly hurt in crash that closed highway for hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — 2 people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on US Highway 12 Wednesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:45 AM at milepost 178, 10 miles west of Naches. Troopers reported 64-year-old Danny Williams...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

House lost in late night fire

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Fire Department responded to a house fire on S 59th Ave. near Westwood West Golf Course. YFD received the call around 9:15 Monday night. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents and the fire was mostly in the back left corner of the house.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Injured ATV rider airlifted in Chelan County

LAKE WENATCHEE - Fire officials in the Lake Wenatchee area north of Leavenworth were summoned to the scene of an ATV crash Sunday afternoon. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue's Michael Stanford says a Dallas, Texas man and his 14-year-old son were riding on an ATV together atop Miners Ridge west of the village of Plain when he struck a log and went down a 60-foot embankment.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Upper Yakima Valley’s volunteer firefighter shortage could mean delays during emergencies

NACHES, Wash. — The majority of fire departments in the upper Yakima Valley are made up of locals who are retired or have their own day jobs, but serve during their free time as volunteer firefighters. But those volunteers are in short supply at places like Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue and the Naches Fire Department, which could mean delays in...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Residential fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - A residential fire has been confirmed on the 800 block of S 59th Avenue in Yakima. Several people called in the fire, reporting heavy smoke coming from the house. The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke from the attic. This is a developing story, which means...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

House hit multiple times in drive-by shooting in Wenatchee last Saturday

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shootings last weekend in Wenatchee in which numerous shots hit a home but nobody was injured. The incident was about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Kittitas Street. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said police recovered several shell casings in the area.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Drowns in Wenatchee River Tuesday Amid Several Incidents

A 46-year-old woman is dead after drowning in the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth Tuesday afternoon. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the Tacoma native had been inner tubing with a group but fell out of her tube near Barn Beach just before 5:00 pm. "Prior to being able...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Tourists’ Stolen Bikes Found Thanks to a Good Memory for Detail

A Wenatchee couple could be facing charges after allegedly stealing two high-end bikes from tourists visiting the area. East Wenatchee Police Sergeant James Marshall said the REI bikes were locked onto the back of the tourists' car overnight July 4th. Cameras show a suspect making his way into the area from the Apple Capital Loop Trail before cutting the lock and removing both bikes.
WENATCHEE, WA
