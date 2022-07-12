Overnight fire severely damages Yakima home

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Fire Department crews spent four hours fighting a blaze that heavily damaged a home Monday night, July 11.

Units were dispatched to the 800 block of South 59th Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

A total of 22 firefighters responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof vents.

Yakima Fire Department says the fire was burning mostly in the left back corner of the house and the attic was filled with smoke.

The house sustained an estimated $250,000 in damages, which included a complete loss of the roof and some interior sections of the house, including a bedroom, bathroom and living room area.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.