Nothing officially announces flashy Phone 1, starting at £399

The latest iteration of the Apple MacBook Air (starts at $1,199; $1,899 as tested) updates what may be the most iconic laptop in history. Since the original was introduced in 2008 by Steve Jobs—who pulled it out of a manila envelope, a stunt that’s still pretty amazing, 14 years on—the Air has undergone only a few really big changes. That's why 2022's revision is especially noteworthy. Not only is it one of the first Macs to use Apple’s M2 chip—the vanguard of the second generation of Apple Silicon—but it also splashes out with a completely new look. Inside, a thinner logic board makes way for a bigger, bolder screen, and allows for a new chassis that adds useful features without adding bulk or weight. This is Apple's freshest MacBook Air in a long time, and the best ultraportable Mac you can buy.

