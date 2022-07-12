ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Nothing officially announces flashy Phone 1, starting at £399

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of teases, Nothing is finally announcing its debut smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1 — at a launch event today. Led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, it’s the well-funded startup’s second product released following last year’s Ear 1 true wireless earbuds. You can check out my colleague Allison Johnson’s...

www.theverge.com

