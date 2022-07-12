ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, IL

Medora man in custody following incident

Cover picture for the articleWhat is being described as a domestic incident resulted in a portion of U.S. 267 through Medora being closed for several hours on Monday. With the uncertainty about whether or not the suspect was armed...

