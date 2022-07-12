Medora man in custody following incident

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people were charged Tuesday for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in two separate incidents by the Madison County State's Attorney. Charlie D. Johnson, 44, of Granite City, and Jamarico R. Franklin, 42, of East St. Louis, were each charged July 12 with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, all Class 3 felonies. Abria A. Hannah, 22, of St. Louis, and Asha O. Bell, 35, of East St. Louis were each charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

