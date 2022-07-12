ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Nothing Phone (1) design hands-on — now this is different

By Kate Kozuch
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago
Nothing Phone (1) specs

Starting price: £399
Storage: 128, 256
Battery size: 4500 mAh
Screen size: 6.55 inches
Resolution (ppi): 2400 x 1080  (402)
Adaptive refresh: Up to 120Hz
Processor: Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G+
Rear cameras: 50MP (Main, Ultra Wide)
Front camera: 16MP
Colors: White, Black
Size: 6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches
Weight: 6.8 ounces
Water resistance: IP53

I haven’t seen a smartphone like the Nothing Phone (1) before, but I also have. The transparent back illuminated by LEDs is eye-catching and even a little eccentric, but after spending a bit of time with the device, some of the handset’s design also feels very familiar.

Officially launched on July 12, the Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Nothing Inc. The newcomer bravely enters the market against the best phone flagships — so how does it plan to prevail? With a bold, see-through design that incorporates LED lights. You could say Nothing’s smartphone debut is pretty flashy.

Yet the flat-sided casing with a home button on the right and volume rockers on the left screams iPhone. I have no issue with the iPhone design, but the resemblance is so palpable that I, on multiple occasions, couldn’t quickly tell an iPhone 13 Pro Max from the Nothing Phone (1) with both devices face up.

@tomsguide

♬ Summer day - TimTaj

Still, I found a freshness in the experience of unboxing Nothing’s smartphone (which you can see if you follow Tom's Guide on TikTok .) Maybe it was the onslaught of puns the phone’s name alone attracts, or perhaps it was the way the device slipped out of the box, revealing the curiously transparent rear.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7paN_0gcvw2L900

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmIgw_0gcvw2L900

(Image credit: Future)

With any design-forward device, there’s always the concern of the enchantment wearing off. Or worse, being overshadowed by flaws in performance or software. We need to run our usual set of tests, analyze camera comparisons and see how the Nothing Phone (1) holds up in day-to-day use before coming to any conclusions.

But in my short time with Nothing Phone (1) there’s one design feature in particular that stood out. And it’s certainly one neither the iPhone, nor any of the best Android phones , have.

Nothing Phone (1) design hands-on — Glyphs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Onf06_0gcvw2L900

(Image credit: Future)

In a similar way to how the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip have attention-grabbing designs at first, flaunting the magic of foldable displays, the Nothing Phone (1)’s LED lights promise a spectacle.

The light show is powered by a system Nothing calls Glyphs, which can be found in the settings of Nothing OS. Nothing OS is a fairly standard Android skin, and simple to navigate. Even after holding the phone for just a few minutes, I found the Glyph settings quickly.

Glyphs are different series of light flashes that appear on the back of the Nothing Phone (1) based on your assignments. You can assign certain glyphs to your chosen contacts and app notifications the same way you set preferred ringtones based on incoming alerts.

Yet unlike a smartphone flashlight, the LEDs aren’t overly bright or arresting. So if you’re holding up the phone when a Glyph launches, people around you shouldn’t feel like you’re flashing a light in their eyes. I think in a dark movie theater, the glyphs could be annoying if you've forgotten to silence notifications, but in natural sunlight or in lit rooms, the lights are actually subtle.

The way the lights are tamed demonstrate thoughtful design, because even if flashy lights on the back of the phone might sound cool, you wouldn't hear "oohs and ahhs" if a Glyph distracted a meeting.

We'll need to spend more time seeing how much we like the Glyph-based alert system, but it's safe to say our initial experience has left us curious.

Nothing Phone (1) outlook

When an all-new phone enters the competition, there's a lot it has to prove. It seems many were hopeful the Nothing Phone (1) design would truly be unlike anything out there, but we're not sure we can say that's the case. The overall shape and flat-edges aren't unique, so it's up to the transparent backs and LEDs to impress.

Of course, things like camera performance, battery life and display responsiveness have just as much chance at making or breaking Nothing's first smartphone. Expect more on that soon.

The Phone (1) is available in both white and black starting at £399 for the 8GB/128GB configuration and going up to £499 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Sales start on July 21, 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Motorola offers first look at Razr 3, launching as Motorola Razr 2022

Lenovo and Motorola continue their teaser campaign in the lead-up to the launch of the latter's next foldable smartphone. As we have discussed previously, Motorola has hinted on Weibo that a next-generation Razr is close to release, likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Incidentally, the same device has leaked several times, mainly thanks to Evan Blass.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Nokia brings back the retro charm with three feature phones, Android tablet

HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, has just announced four new devices, most of which have been inspired by some classic Nokia models, including a tablet. Nokia has been unveiling modern versions of some of its iconic devices, with the most popular ones being the Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 8110 "banana phone".
CELL PHONES
The Verge

This video finally proves LG’s Rollable phone was real

Just three months before it quit the smartphone business for good, LG insisted it had actually built — and would shortly sell — a rollable phone. But did it really make one? The only proof was a brief teaser at the top of a virtual press conference that could have totally been CG, and the phone never saw the light of day, unless you believe the rumor that the company sold a handful to its own employees in Korea.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Android#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#G Rear#Nothing Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

MacBook Air with M2: Hands-on with Apple's new laptop

Two years after introducing the first MacBook Air with its own in-house processing chips, Apple is ready for the summer sequel. On Friday, Apple releases the 2022 model of the MacBook Air, which will become the first laptop available with the tech giant's M2 processing chip. Consumers eager to bump...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
notebookcheck.net

Honor Tablet 8 to launch on July 21 with a slim and eye-catching design reminiscent of the Xiaomi Pad 5

Honor has started teasing a new tablet on Chinese social media, a few days after specifications for the Tablet 8 leaked. While the company has not commented on what specifications the tablet will feature, it has highlighted its design. Funnily enough, Honor's tablet resembles a Xiaomi Pad 5, soon to be replaced by the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung teases One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch4's new keyboard experience, watch face options, and more

In early June, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the beta detailed several new features coming to Samsung's smartwatches, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and improved fitness tracking. Following a few beta releases and an exhaustive leak, the Korean giant has officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 and some of its new features.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

My Favorite 'Cheap' Motorola Phone Is on Sale for $240 on Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. While premium phones like the iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra easily cost $1,000 or more, you can save hundreds by getting a "budget" phone instead. These phones are designed to be affordable but also provide all the daily essentials you need. One of my favorite budget phones, the Motorola One Ace 5G, gets a lower price as part of Amazon Prime Day. The normally $400 phone is on sale for $240.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pricing leaks for the European version of the Moto X30 Pro (aka Motorola Edge 30 Ultra)

The Moto X30 Pro is Motorola's highly anticipated Android flagship phone with an unveiling expected later this month. This would be what you might call a "sweet" smartphone with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display sporting an FHD+ resolution, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the latest and greatest Snapdragon Application Processor (AP) designed by Qualcomm and manufactured by TSMC.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Motorola Razr teaser confirms chin-less design and dual camera array for 2022

Motorola teased its upcoming Razr in a new trailer that shows off the device’s chin-less redesign (via GSMArena). The trailer, which Motorola posted to its Weibo account, gives us brief glimpses of the third-generation device’s smoothed edges, dual camera, new hinge, and what looks like a larger exterior display that matches up with a leaked version of the device we saw in May.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Here are 7 of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that are still live

You might be surprised, but a slew of Prime Day deals are still available so you can save some cash. There's everything from smartphone deals to Fire TV deals and everywhere in between, including Chromebooks. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new Chromebook at a discount, considering that you can get some of your back-to-school shopping out of the way now, as opposed to procrastinating and missing out.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

A new chip for Wear OS watches is coming soon

Wear OS watches could finally get the upgraded chip that they so desperately need (via 9to5Google). Qualcomm teased the possibility in a video posted to Twitter, indicating its next Snapdragon smartwatch chip is “coming soon.”. After Samsung and Google announced their collaboration on Wear OS 3 last summer, Qualcomm...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Here’s why we’ll get a foldable iPad or MacBook before a foldable iPhone

Apple has been researching foldable iPhone display tech for years, but we’ve yet to see the fruits of the company’s labor. Meanwhile, Android vendors have been improving on foldable smartphones, with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 becoming big hits for Samsung. But Apple isn’t in a hurry to sell its own foldable iPhone to match similar offerings from Android rivals. An Apple insider now explains that Apple might launch a foldable iPad or MacBook well before the first foldable iPhone hits stores.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy