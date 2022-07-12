State Rep. Bruce Bannister and others announce affordable housing development

The Upstate now has a new affordable housing development. The grand opening for Olli Place Apartments in Mauldin was held Tuesday morning. State Representative Bruce Bannister and Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt were among the leaders on hand for the grand opening. The new development features 46 units and is located on East Butler Road.

Olli place is a joint project between Mercy Housing, the Greenville County Redevelopment Agency and the City Of Mauldin. James Alexander, the President of Mercy Housing Southeast said " “The partnership and commitment of Mauldin, Greenville County, and SC Housing allowed us to build a beautiful, energy-efficient affordable complex in an area where it is much needed.” Olli Place is the first of two planned developments on Mauldin's Butler Road.