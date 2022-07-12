ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

State Rep. Bruce Bannister and others announce affordable housing development

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XicTZ_0gcvvkvx00

The Upstate now has a new affordable housing development. The grand opening for Olli Place Apartments in Mauldin was held Tuesday morning. State Representative Bruce Bannister and Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt were among the leaders on hand for the grand opening. The new development features 46 units and is located on East Butler Road.

Olli place is a joint project between Mercy Housing, the Greenville County Redevelopment Agency and the City Of Mauldin. James Alexander, the President of Mercy Housing Southeast said " “The partnership and commitment of Mauldin, Greenville County, and SC Housing allowed us to build a beautiful, energy-efficient affordable complex in an area where it is much needed.” Olli Place is the first of two planned developments on Mauldin's Butler Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg mayor targets inequality, touts growth

SPARTANBURG — Mayor Jerome Rice is optimistic about Spartanburg's future growth and its push to reducing inequality among socio-economic groups as it works to improve public safety. OneSpartanburg hosted a Caffeinated Conversations series event July 12 at the Milliken Board Room in Spartanburg. The event brings community leaders together...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mauldin, SC
Government
City
Mauldin, SC
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
iheart.com

Lawsuit Seeks To Block South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat Law

(Columbia, SC) -- South Carolina abortion providers are suing to block the Fetal Heartbeat Law. The measure bans abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in SC, Greenville Women's Clinic, and two physicians are named in a suit. They argue that the law violates...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: Gaffney Peach Festival

Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths. Margaret Ann Carter has more details on the indictments handed down against attorney Alex Murdaugh in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Colleton County Grand...
GAFFNEY, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
golaurens.com

Thomas receives contract extension, raise from District 55 board

After a nearly two-hour executive session on June 30, the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees unanimously approved a one-year extension to the contract for Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas along with a salary increase of three percent. Board Chair Cathy Little reported that trustees determined an overall Proficient...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Bannister
greenvillejournal.com

Affordable apartment complex Olii Place opens in Mauldin

Local representatives and members of the community gathered July 12 to celebrate the grand opening of Olii Place, an affordable housing community in Mauldin. The 46-unit apartment complex on Butler Road by Mercy Housing, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each apartment is wired for high-speed internet and has Energy Star-rated appliances. The complex’s amenities also include:
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Historical landmark under development in Wellford

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -There’s major development happening along Highway 29 at Interstate 85 in Wellford. The historical landmark, New Hope Farm, is getting a facelift. This project was approved by the Spartanburg County Council a few months ago and annexed for the City of Wellford. “They’re able to...
WELLFORD, SC
WIS-TV

New database for at-risk families in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new database that tracks people as they navigate different social services could reveal which programs are working and which are not. Unite Us provides a platform that streamlines how nonprofits take in new clients and refer them out to other groups. Once a client’s account is created, it follows them from place to place, allowing the nonprofits to see where people are going and what’s working.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#State#Olli Place Apartments#Mercy Housing Southeast#Sc Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville City Council Notes: Changing how Greenville grows

Greenville City Council heard from assistant city manager Shannon Lavrin at its July 11 work session on several issues that will become part of the GVL2040 plan as the city moves ahead. Lavrin brought proposed updates to the code before council for discussion. She said the plan, while nowhere near...
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate school district responds to transparent bag policy concerns

A new policy announced last week from Laurens School District 55 will require students to wear transparent backpacks starting this coming school year. Laurens School District 55 Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services, Jody Penland, said that this is meant as an extra layer of protection following recent events. “We’ve a...
LAURENS, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy