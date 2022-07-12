ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

John O'Dell

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Henry O'Dell, 68, passed away 9:06 am, Friday, July 1, 2022 at his residence. Born October 1, 1953 in Highland, he was the son of Ledru and Alta "Darlene" (McClain) O'Dell. John had been a self-employed carpenter for 25 years before retiring. He was a very loving, kind...

www.advantagenews.com

advantagenews.com

Beverly Clayton

Beverly Lee Clayton, age 82 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. Beverly was born on June 1, 1940 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Lee Thorp and Mardell Atnip. In 1983, Beverly married Richard J....
GLEN CARBON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rev. Lenord Smith

Reverend Lenord Smith, 81, of Wood River, Illinois went home to be with the Lord at 2:10am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 10, 1941, in Elbby, Illinois. He was the son of late William Smith and Frances (Klaffer) Smith. He married...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Dudley McClure

Dudley G. McClure, 89, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:11 pm, at Christian Hospital Northeast. He was born on September 29, 1932, in Tennessee, the son of James and Terrie (Samples) McClure. He married Carol Ann Horridge on May 23, 1953, in St. Louis, MO.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Kevin Suter

Kevin Ray Suter, 64, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Tues. July 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born Sept. 26, 1957 in Owensboro, KY to the late Paul & Thelma (Mitchell) Suter. On Oct. 11, 2002, he and Alice May Tabor were married...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

James Hackethal

James Joseph Hackethal, 59, passed away 8:36 am, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. On October 30, 2010 in Edwardsville, he was married to Sarah Spann. She survives. Surviving also are sons, Brad (Jamie) Hackethal, Adam Hackethal, Carson Hackethal; daughter, Crystal (Brett) Hansel; grandchildren, Addy and Grant...
MARYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Denise Nolan

Denise R. Nolan, 44, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9:50 am at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1978, in Sallisaw, Ok, the daughter of Dennis Raymond and Sherry (Lamparter) Knight. Denise married Chris Nolan on June 3, 2005, at the Greater Alton Church.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Dolores Bowman

Dolores Bowman, 92, died at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born February 14, 1930 in Alton, she was the daughter of John and Edith May (White) Ahern. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Godfrey and retired as a Registered Nurse for Owens-Illinois. On September 25, 1963 she married Virgil Bowman. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1977. Surviving are her nephews, John Howerton (Tamara) of Germantown Hills, IL, and Henry Howerton (Brenda) of Shipman, IL and a great niece, Sarah Hopper (Fred) of Belleville, IL. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Breitwiser and Joann Ahern. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dale Barnhurst will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Gloria Geiger

Gloria Margaret Geiger, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home. She was born October 5, 1925 in Granite City, a daughter of the late James and Stella (Burns) Barkley. She married John W. Geiger on September 11, 1948 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City, Illinois and he passed away on June 7, 1994. She was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She had served on the board with the Granite City AARP, volunteered with the Friends of the Library and was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and Senior Circle. Gloria enjoyed her days of gardening, playing bingo, line dancing and taking many bus trips. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Janet and David Matoesian of Granite City and Alice Geiger of Belleville; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Merlyn Geiger of Carterville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Phillip and wife, Kristel Matoesian, Stephen and wife, Gemma Matoesian, Patrick and wife, Erin Fyalka, Michael Fyalka and fiancé, Catherine Perez and Brian Geiger; two great grandchildren, Claire Fyalka and August Matoesian; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Barkley, Louis Barkley and David Barkley and four sisters, Ruth Ruecker, Hilda Dorris Niepert, Grace Bauer and Evelyn Barkley. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2305 Grand Avenue in Granite City on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Feicho officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Nancy Weishaupt

Nancy M. Weishaupt, 79, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 25, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert R. and Frances E. (Phenix) Lakin. Nancy owner and operated "The Candy Pantry" in Rosewood Heights. She married Lauren Weishaupt. He survives. Surviving also...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Algie Glisson Sr.

Algie Wayne Glisson Sr., 71, died at 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. He was born January 24, 1951 in Manila, Arkansas the son of the late George and Willy Ruth (Cox) Glisson. Algie served in the U. S. Army where he was a recipient of the Silver Star and two Bronze Stars and the ARCOM for Valor. Algie was a laborer for many years with Laclede Steel in Alton. He married Judith Lynn Chamness in East Alton, IL and she preceded him in death on December 31, 2020. Surviving are one daughter, Tamara “Tammy” Olson (Jon) of Alton, two sons, Algie Glisson Jr. (Billie Lee) of Alton, George Glisson of Alton, three grandchildren, Sierra Glisson, Samanthia Glisson, Algie Glisson III, one great grandchild, Oliver Wayne Glisson, two brothers, Billy Jo Glisson of CA, Timmy Glisson of Alton, one sister, Carolyn Taylor of Alton and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky Glisson and Jerry Glisson and one sister Charolette Thomas. Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Gent funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dennis Roussin

Dennis Ray Roussin, 63, of Fairmont City, IL, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Thurs. July 7, 2022 at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles, MO. He was born Feb. 7, 1959 in Richmond Heights, MO to the late Thomas Henry & Clermont Mary (Bushman) Roussin Sr. He graduated from Ritenouse High school and then served in the U.S Navy. He enjoyed the variety of jobs he had from Fred Pierce’s Drum Shop to Thermal Industrial to working for the Madison County School District # 12; where he truly enjoyed the children, their questions, spending time reading to them and doing what he could to make it a happy place for the kids as well as himself.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Route 109 repave starts Monday

Illinois Route 109 between Godfrey and Jerseyville is about to get an entire repave. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will start the project to lay new asphalt on an 8-mile stretch of road between US 67 and IL 3. But unlike two previous projects this summer, traffic will still be able to get through.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

My Just Desserts owner has died

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton has died after a weekend auto accident in Jamaica. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing there and following an event they had attended, the taxi they were in was in an accident. Others in the vehicle also sustained severe injuries.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Village of Bethalto spruces up bandstand

An increase in the number of events at the bandstand in Central Park has prompted the Village of Bethalto to make improvements to create a more aesthetically pleasing and accessible environment. Mayor Gary Bost tells The Big Z the poles, chains, and stamped concrete were starting to deteriorate. Your browser...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Woman’s Home Association celebrates 125th anniversary

Although the Alton Woman’s Home has been closed for decades, its spirit lives on with the Alton Woman’s Home Association. The group will be marking its 125th anniversary today (July 13) and celebrating at its September board meeting. The Alton Woman’s Home was established to provide a place...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Athletic Association proposes banner project

The green light poles around Alton may eventually be decorated with banners showcasing student athletes in the Alton School District. The Alton Athletic Association is collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and other business leaders to create a program in which pictures of the students from both Alton Middle School and Alton High School would be displayed on these poles all over town.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton nurse needs help starting over after house fire

A “Go Fund Me” account has been created to help the local nurse whose Alton home and belongings went up in flames last Friday (July 8th). Organizers say Francine Jackson has helped so many with kind words, loving spirit, and healing touch. They’re hoping monetary donations can get Jackson back on feet.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

All Star Restaurant Week underway

Nearly 30 restaurants in the Alton area and in Collinsville are taking part in the latest All Star Restaurant Week running today through July 19. There are fixed price meal specials for lunch and dinner and if you dine at one of the participating restaurants you can turn in your receipt for a commemorative glass.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Task Force aids gunshot victim in West Alton

The St. Charles County Regional Auto Theft Task Force may have saved a life overnight in West Alton. At about 1:15am, officers working the task force were doing surveillance in the West Alton area when a vehicle transporting a gunshot victim approached them for assistance. A medic with the Task...
WEST ALTON, MO
advantagenews.com

L&C names new Athletic Director

The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees has voted to make Dr. Cedric Brown the college’s first full-time Athletic Director. Brown served as an assistant coach for men’s basketball at Lewis and Clark from 2015 to 2018. He returns to Godfrey to start his new job...
GODFREY, IL

