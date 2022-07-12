John O'Dell

Gloria Margaret Geiger, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home. She was born October 5, 1925 in Granite City, a daughter of the late James and Stella (Burns) Barkley. She married John W. Geiger on September 11, 1948 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City, Illinois and he passed away on June 7, 1994. She was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She had served on the board with the Granite City AARP, volunteered with the Friends of the Library and was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and Senior Circle. Gloria enjoyed her days of gardening, playing bingo, line dancing and taking many bus trips. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Janet and David Matoesian of Granite City and Alice Geiger of Belleville; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Merlyn Geiger of Carterville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Phillip and wife, Kristel Matoesian, Stephen and wife, Gemma Matoesian, Patrick and wife, Erin Fyalka, Michael Fyalka and fiancé, Catherine Perez and Brian Geiger; two great grandchildren, Claire Fyalka and August Matoesian; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Barkley, Louis Barkley and David Barkley and four sisters, Ruth Ruecker, Hilda Dorris Niepert, Grace Bauer and Evelyn Barkley. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2305 Grand Avenue in Granite City on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Feicho officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

