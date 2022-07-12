ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman hides husband’s pills, assaults him, police say

By Erica Miller
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgZ8i_0gcvvJIS00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her husband because she was angry he had been prescribed medication for erectile dysfunction. 46-year-old Michelle Herman has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

On July 7, officers were called to the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Smith Street to investigate a disturbance after Herman’s husband called 911. An affidavit stated Herman pushed her husband to the ground and injured his elbow during an argument. Herman admitted to police she hid her husband’s ED medication and that is when the argument began.

Herman was taken into custody and was released two day later on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

Father now charged with murder in death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man originally charged with injuring his son has now been charged with Capital Murder. Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested July 12 after his 8-month-old son, Logan Pierson, was found dead with swelling and bruising to his face and head. The baby’s mother, Leyla Pierson, 18, has also been charged in […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

FOUND: OPD searching for missing person

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 4:08 p.m., OPD reports that Duran has been found. ------------------------------------------------------ The Odessa Police Department is looking for a missing person. Samuel Duran, 23, is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Affidavit reveals new details about death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, two parents were arrested after their infant son was found dead in their apartment. Kameron Gammage, 23, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Injury; he was also arrested on a warrant out of Andrews County on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child. Leyla Pierson, 18, has been […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Victim in July 4 shooting dies, teen arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen is behind bars after police said he shot a man on July 4; the victim, 32-year-old Richard Alan Rose died July 11. Luis Jesus Berlanga, 17, has been charged with Murder.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, Midland Police Department investigators responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a gunshot […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after child found walking near Midland freeway

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said a child in her care was found walking alone near Loop 250. Hannia Hernandez, 21, has been charged with child endangerment. According to an affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. on July 7, a man called 911 and said he had found a child […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents arrested following death of infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two parents are behind bars after police say they caused the death of their seven-month-old baby. Around 12:52 p.m. on July 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department as well as Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments at 4421 E 52nd Street after the baby was found dead. Investigators said the infant […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland woman killed in overnight crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Midland. Midland Police say that on Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Crash investigators...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Kmid#Assault Family Violence#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers search for stolen vehicle

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Have you seen this vehicle? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the publics help in finding a vehicle that went missing from the 2100 block of Nolan. According to a Facebook post from Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers, on July 11th around 2:41 pm Officers with […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested following weekend brawl; police cleared in incident

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested Sunday night after a fight broke out at La Playa/Red Zone on 8th Street. A video of the incident began making its way across social media platforms Monday and some called for an investigation into how the situation was handled by the Odessa Police Department. Now an affidavit has […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland teenager charged with murder after shooting incident

MIDLAND, Texas — 17-year-old Luis Jesus Berlanga has been charged with murder after a shooting incident on July 4. An affidavit from the Midland Police Department revealed that Berlanga was with his girlfriend around 2:00 a.m. on July 4 when she wanted to leave Berlanga's grandparents residence after an argument.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash that took place around 10:40 pm, July 13th near the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. Midland Police Department says that a white 2020 Chevrolet Spark was headed west on W....
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Motorcycle driver killed in crash on FM 1788

MIDLAND, Texas — A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash Wednesday morning. According to Midland Police, officers were called to the area of FM 1788 and Younger Road around 7:47 a.m. for a crash. The crash involved a red truck and a blue motorcycle. Investigators found Travis Collins,...
MIDLAND, TX
KOAT 7

NTSB: Driver in fatal Texas bus crash tested positive for methamphetamine

ANDREWS, Texas — The NTSB has released the preliminary report on the March 15 fatal bus crash in Andrews, Texas, that killed several members of the University of the Southwest's golf team. According to the NTSB report, DNA testing revealed a 38-year-old male, Henrich Siemens, was driving the pickup...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly auto pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in an auto versus pedestrian crash late Sunday night has been identified by Odessa Police. 58-year-old Shannon Miles, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:28 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to the crash near 42nd Street and Golder. Investigators said several people were […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three killed in deadly crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: A deadly crash in Ector County killed 3 people near westbound Kermit Highway last night. The scene has since been cleared as of this morning, and investigators have not released the names of the victims. UPDATE 11:25 pm. The accident involved two vehicles,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies 3 people killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers and passengers in an Ector County crash on Monday night that left three people dead, and two others injured. According to DPS, preliminary information revealed that Adan Castillo-Venzor, 26, of Wichita, Kansas, was driving a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy