Cell Phones

What it's like using Nothing's Phone (1) for a week

By Raymond Wong
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nothing Phone (1) arrived at my door last Wednesday and I’ve been using the highly anticipated transparent Android phone as my main driver ever since. This is not a full review of the Phone (1)’s performance, cameras, battery life, etc., but more my first impressions. I’ll have a proper review...

www.inputmag.com

