Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub to offer 2 free concerts

Funk-soul piano man Neal Francis and indie-rock band Kiwi jr. will grace the stage at Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth Beach brewpub, Brewings and Eats, on Wednesday, July 27 and Friday, July 29.

Both live shows are open to the public with no cover or tickets required.

By age 18, Francis — who will perform at 10 p.m. on July 27 — was a piano prodigy touring Europe and playing backup for prominent blues artists worldwide.

Now, in the midst of his solo career, Francis brings his talents to Rehoboth Beach to share his tunes with Delaware’s music lovers.

His music has been described as a unique blend of New Orleans rhythms, Chicago blues and early ‘70s rock. You can check it out on Spotify or Apple Music .

On Friday, July 29 at 10 p.m., Toronto-based indie rock group Kiwi jr. will perform while the crowd gets an exclusive taste of Dogfish’s newest limited-edition collaborative beer.

The brew, also called Kiwi jr., is a 5% ABV ale brewed with black pepper, grains of paradise, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice concentrate and kiwi.

“We’re thrilled to not only bring two national music acts to the stage this month, but to take the fun a little further through our awesome collaboration with Kiwi jr. on a brand new Grisette-style ale,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer.

According to Dogfish, the beer is an “eclectic blend of fruit and spices and provides a deliciously refreshing quality perfect for any live music show.”

The beer will be available on draft at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 29. It will also be available to-go in four-packs of 16-ounce cans at Dogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium in Rehoboth. The four-pack will cost $16.

Formed in 2015 by a group of four friends, Kiwi jr. (the band) has integrated themselves into the Toronto music industry, producing and playing a portfolio of original tunes that draw inspiration from pop and indie rock acts with nods to college party scenes.

You can listen to their tunes on Spotify or Apple Music .

Joining Kiwi jr. on stage will be musical artist Weird Nightmare , who promises to deliver “a raw, sugary blast of distorted pop tunes.”

“We at Dogfish take every opportunity to intertwine our love of brewing and music to create out-of-this-world experiences for craft beer drinkers and music-lovers alike,” Calagione said.

Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats is located at 320 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, Del. 19971 .

To learn more about Dogfish Head and its Rehoboth restaurants, please visit dogfish.com .

RELATED: Oysters, burgers, brews among new Delaware beach eats

Dogfish Head free concerts