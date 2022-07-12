Catching up with Daytime Jr. Chef Memphis Miller

Red meat that takes your taste buds on a joy ride, as perfectly cooked beef steak always delivers tenderness and rich mouthfeel, shouldn't have people debating whether the bone in the steak matters, right? Not really. We'll be the first to admit that we don't know nearly as much about making an impeccable, juicy steak as a highly acclaimed chef. Naturally, we seek guidance from the pundits of the culinary world, as they share their take on the bone-in or boneless steak debate. While a majority of chefs and steak traditionalists believe that bone-in steak is the right way to cook, others say it doesn't make any difference.

