ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Toddler killed in Pontchartrain Park dog attack on Monday evening: NOPD

By Michaela Romero, Kenny Lopez, Victoria Cristina
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWg2F_0gcvulqt00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A toddler has died as a result of a dog attack, according to the New Orleans Police Department. On Monday evening, the NOPD began investigating what they are calling an “unclassified death,” near Pontchartrain Park.

The NOPD says that shortly before 7, officers responded to the 5500 block of Seminary Place, after receiving a call of a 13-month-old boy who was bit by a dog. The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died. On Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Coroner’s Office identified the child killed as Apollo Duplantis. The attack occurred at the child’s home.

LASPCA’s New Orleans Humane Law & Rescue (NOHLR) team also received the call and responded to the attack. The call, placed to 911, described a 13-month-old child attacked by a “mixed-breed family dog and severely injured.” According to the LASPCA, their officer arrived on the scene and awaited a warrant to enter the property to seize the dog. A second NOHLR officer arrived on the scene in the moments following.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Family followed home, almost carjacked in Old Metairie

The LASPCA says that once the warrant was obtained, the two NOHLR officers attempted to leash the dog through the backyard fence. Their efforts were unsuccessful, so they then entered the backyard. The officers attempted to leash the dog again, but before a leash could be secured on the dog, one of the officers was attacked.

According to the NOPD, their officers were still in the area when they heard the NOHLR officer screaming for help. That’s when NOPD officers say they entered the yard and witnessed the dog attacking the worker. In response to the attack, an officer fired at the dog once, killing it. The deputy who shot the dog is currently on administrative reassignment while the incident is investigated.

Body found in abandoned vehicle after removed from Bayou St. John

“We are heartbroken that a toddler was killed by a dog attack last night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family,” says Louisiana SPCA CEO, Ana Zorrilla. ”The Louisiana SPCA places human life and safety first and foremost.”

In a statement from the LASPCA: “Unfortunately, accidents are never completely preventable, but the Louisiana SPCA urges parents and pet owners to teach both their children and pets the best ways to interact with one another. With proper training techniques and behaviors practiced, a significant portion of bite cases can be avoided.”

The NOPD and the NOHLR are actively investigating this tragic incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Two dead in overnight shootings in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Jefferson and Orleans Parish are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead overnight. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arriving at the scene found a man outside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Victim dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Treme: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a night of violent crime on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Treme in the early hours of Thursday. The NOPD says they were called to the intersection of St. Philip and Treme streets at 12:46 a.m. When...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

One dead, another injured in New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two shootings in New Orleans East left one person dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Wednesday. The NOPD says the first shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street near the Little Woods area on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Dog Attack#Toddler#Nohlr
WDSU

Slidell police investigate fatal accident on Old Spanish Trail

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Old Spanish Trail Wednesday night. According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Interstate 10. No information on the cause of the accident was released.
SLIDELL, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Baby in Louisiana Dies After Dog Attack

The Times-Picayune is reporting that a 13-month-old baby has died in the Gentilly area after a dog attacked the baby. The attack reportedly happened at the 5500 block of Seminary Place in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood of Gentilly. Sadly, the child who was attacked by the dog was taken to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Armed robbery on Upperline, carjacking on Adams

The New Orleans Police Department reported an armed robbery and a carjacking in Uptown neighborhoods this week. The armed robbery occurred Wednesday (July 14) in the 1700 block of Upperline Street, near Carondelet Street. Just before 11 a.m., a 46-year-old man was held up at gunpoint by two men. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Toddler dies after dog attack in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

A 13-month-old baby boy died Monday night after being bitten by a dog in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood of Gentilly, New Orleans police said. Update: Family dog that killed toddler in shot dead by NOPD officer. The child was bitten in the 5500 block of Seminary Place (map) and taken...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Vehicle collision in Slidell kills motorcyclist, police say

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday evening on the Old Spanish Trail. According to police, a man was driving a Ford Escape east on Old Spanish Trail attempting to turn left on the I-10 eastbound on-ramp. The driver did...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Man causes distraction while woman steals over $600 of makeup

HAMMOND - Police are asking for help identifying a pair of thieves that worked together to steal over $600 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The Hammond Police Department reviewed security footage from the business, located at 2026 Hammond Square Drive. On July 6 shortly before 1 p.m., the two suspects entered the store. The HPD reported the male suspect caused a distraction while the female suspect unwrapped and tucked away several products.
HAMMOND, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy