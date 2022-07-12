WWE Monday Night RAW Will Return To The Yum! Center This Fall

The build to WWE‘s SummerSlam has been interesting. Riding high off of the momentum of a very successful Money in the Bank, folks were excited to see how the card would shake out and which new, fun, or exciting matches would be booked for the big-time show in Nashville, Tennessee. The Usos will wrestle The Street Profits, Liv Morgan will defend her strap against Ronda Rousey – much to the dismay of Natalya – and the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match has seen its stakes raised by the addition of a Last Man Standing stipulation and Theory’s Money in the Bank win – which, when coupled with his match versus Bobby Lashley, will make the night a busy one for Austin indeed.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO