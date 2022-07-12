ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WWE Monday Night RAW Will Return To The Yum! Center This Fall

By Carolyn Brown
leoweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KFC Yum! Center announced yesterday that WWE Monday Night RAW will return to the Yum! Center on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Wrestlers who have been announced for the show include Seth...

www.leoweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Pretty Much Done With The Company

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company for various reasons, and it looks like another one is likely getting ready to leave. It was recently reported that Io Shirai’s contract with WWE is set to expire soon. It was also noted that she had not signed a new deal with WWE even though the company offered her a new contract.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: The Latest on the Bizarre Natalya Situation

WWE's Natalya was in the middle of a bizarre situation on Saturday night at a live event in Sacramento, and there appears to be more information regarding the incident. In case you missed it, Natalya took the pinfall in a SmackDown Women's Championship match involving current champ Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey when Morgan nailed her with her Oblivion finisher. But the former champ appeared to no-sell the move, immediately getting up, saying something to Morgan and leaving the ring. WWE ran the match a second time on Sunday night in Reno and there's no indication that another incident occurred.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch Him When You Can: Update On Roman Reigns’ Future WWE Appearances

It might be a little while. There are some very talented wrestlers in WWE today but it takes something special to turn them into major stars. You know a major star when you see one and that is what WWE has on their hands with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately Reigns is not around very often due to his new contract, which will be more obvious in the upcoming months.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Latest On The Status Of The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back and May, and it was announced on the following episode of SmackDown that they had been suspended indefinitely. WWE also announced that a tournament would be held to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but so far no plans have been announced regarding the tournament.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Center, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

It Suits Him: Big E. Getting Special New Role In WWE

It’s something else to do. Back in March, Big E. suffered a broken neck during a botched spot in a match on WWE SmackDown. Big E. has since spent months recovering and likely has several more months before he is close to being ready to returning to the ring, assuming he ever does. While he is still recovering, WWE has something else for him to do for the company.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Comments On Possibly Joining The Bloodline

There’s no denying that The Bloodline is one of the most successful groups in wrestling right now as Roman Reigns and The Usos hold all of the major championships from their respective divisions. Reigns and The Usos have been nearly unstoppable with Paul Heyman by their side, but ever...
WWE
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Big E gets great news ahead of WWE’s SummerSlam

The build to WWE‘s SummerSlam has been interesting. Riding high off of the momentum of a very successful Money in the Bank, folks were excited to see how the card would shake out and which new, fun, or exciting matches would be booked for the big-time show in Nashville, Tennessee. The Usos will wrestle The Street Profits, Liv Morgan will defend her strap against Ronda Rousey – much to the dismay of Natalya – and the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match has seen its stakes raised by the addition of a Last Man Standing stipulation and Theory’s Money in the Bank win – which, when coupled with his match versus Bobby Lashley, will make the night a busy one for Austin indeed.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Seth Rollins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Foley signs new WWE contract, files trademark for ‘Kindman’

WWE fans should expect to see Mick Foley back with the company in some capacity soon — or at least be able to buy more t-shirts for his numerous in-ring personas. The wrestling icon explained in a video message on July 11 that people only had until July 31 to buy his current line of merchandise available via his personal shop on Pro Wrestling Tees. The reason? He’s signed a new Legends deal with WWE that gives the promotion exclusive rights to his t-shirts. Why Are Mick Foley T-Shirts Leaving #PWTees? Find Out Why Directly From Mick & Shop His Store Before...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Makes Out With Knockout During Match On Impact

Mickie James and Chelsea Green shared a kiss during their match on the 7/14 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. As seen in the video below, the two women seemed to pay homage to the iconic WrestleMania 22 match between James and Trish Stratus, which also began with a kiss. In this instance, Green planted a kiss on James which led to the latter countering with an even longer smooch.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Not Featured In Graphic For Upcoming WWE PLE

It’s been quite a day for WWE when it comes to promoting their upcoming premium live event ,Extreme Rules. The promotion first announced the return of the event early this morning before promptly deleting the tweet sometime later. But never fear, fans — WWE later posted another tweet hyping the event, confirming the details from the original tweet.
WWE
aiptcomics

WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating starting this Monday

It would appear that the PG Era for WWE’s Monday Night Raw is over. According to Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer, Raw will carry a TV-14 rating moving forward starting July 18. WWE moved back to a more family-friendly, PG product in 2008, in an attempt to win...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yum#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Riddle#Ticketmaster#Leo Weekly
Popculture

Paul Heyman Reveals the Biggest Key to WWE's Success (Exclusive)

Despite the competition with other professional wrestling promotions, WWE remains the top company in sports entertainment and based on what has happened recently, one superstar could be the key to WWE's success. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Paul Heyman revealed the WWE Superstar that has been leading the way for the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Sasha Banks’ First Appearance Since WWE Walkout

Sasha Banks made headlines Wednesday when she was announced for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August, her first public appearance since her WWE walkout on May 16. According to Fightful Select, the announcement prompted several wrestling conventions to reach out to Banks. However, they were strictly told...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts As WWE Raw To Become TV-14 In Near Future

When the report was first released that WWE “Raw” was going to be TV-14, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes swiftly reacted to the news. Rhodes tweeted the winking face emoji. As noted, there has been a new update about the TV rating. It was originally announced that WWE “Raw”...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy