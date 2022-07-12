Daytime LIVE: Funfest Trash Barrel Paint-In

A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
A BOY has been left heartbroken after his mom and half-sister vanished without a trace on a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, her ex-partner Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, were last seen at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine on July 2. Hansen asked Jill and Lydia...
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
On rare occasions, a rabbit with what looks like horns is spotted in the Midwest. The horns are actually growths, and they don't have any immediate effect on rabbits. Some people believe these growths inspired the creation of the mythical "jackalope." It’s not the Upside Down – it’s just South...
Dante wakes up from a nap on a lounger at the pool. He talks with Sam about the joys of being kid-free for the day. Cody joins them and the men rehash old camp stories. At a high-top table on the deck, Joss and Trina talk about the latter’s upcoming trial. Trina would do anything to forget about it, even for an hour. Rory shows up and offers to make that happen. He invites Trina to get dessert while they watch the fireworks. He promises to be as distracting as possible.
Comments / 0