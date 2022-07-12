Daytime LIVE: Funfest Trash Barrel Paint-In

Dante wakes up from a nap on a lounger at the pool. He talks with Sam about the joys of being kid-free for the day. Cody joins them and the men rehash old camp stories. At a high-top table on the deck, Joss and Trina talk about the latter’s upcoming trial. Trina would do anything to forget about it, even for an hour. Rory shows up and offers to make that happen. He invites Trina to get dessert while they watch the fireworks. He promises to be as distracting as possible.

