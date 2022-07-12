Funeral set for murdered Detroit police officer Loren Courts

(CBS DETROIT) — The Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a missing retired Detroit police officer. Stephon Hodo was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on June 30. A male victim in his 40s was injured in the shooting and was reported to be in stable condition at the time. Stephon Hodo (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say Hodo’s weapons and vehicle were used in the shooting and later recovered after the suspect’s arrest. Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed he and the suspect are neighbors. “The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said late last month. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO