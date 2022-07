Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.

