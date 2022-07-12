ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf signs executive order to protect reproductive rights of out-of-state residents

By Anna Ashcraft
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk0yc_0gcvtZFG00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed an executive order that will protect out-of-state residents who come to Pennsylvania for reproductive health care services.

The executive order states reproductive health care services includes “all medical, surgical, counseling, or referral services relating to the human reproductive system, including, but not limited to, services relating to pregnancy, contraception, or the termination of a pregnancy.”

According to Gov. Wolf, Pennsylvania has provided access to reproductive health care services for nearly 50 years. As other states restrict access to reproductive health care services, this could lead to more people coming to Pennsylvania for those services.

This executive order ensures those seeking reproductive health care services in Pennsylvania will be protected from legal liability.

Pa. abortion providers, patients at risk for criminal charges, Women’s Health Caucus says

The executive order states the governor will “​decline any request received from any other state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation involving the provision, receipt of, or assistance with reproductive health care services​ unless the basis of the criminal charges are also criminal offenses under Pennsylvania law.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade has invoked fear and uncertainty across our nation but especially in states where access to reproductive health care services is being questioned and, in some cases, banned,” said Gov. Wolf. “Here in Pennsylvania, I will not stand for this attack on women and pregnant people. By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution. Everyone, whether a resident of Pennsylvania or elsewhere, deserves access to health care. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to protect that right.”

The executive order will take effect immediately and will remain in effect unless revised or rescinded by the Governor.

