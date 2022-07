Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.

GOLF ・ 17 HOURS AGO