Kingsport, TN

Raymond Smith

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT – Raymond Smith, 52, of Kingsport,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

David "Paul" Salyer

KINGSPORT - David "Paul" Salyer, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from complications during surgery. Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

David Hughie Smith

CHURCH HILL – David Hughie Smith, 58, passed away on, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev J.E. Mauk officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Jeanne Duncan

ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Jeanne Young Duncan, of Rogersville, went to join her husband and her Savior Jesus Christ, after a period of declining health, at The Blake of Kingsport, with her family by her side. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marsh Regional Blood Center, St Jude Children’s...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steven Thomas King

SURGOINSVILLE - Steven Thomas King, 39, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Steven was born on May 19, 1983. He graduated from Sullivan North and was a member at Morrison City Christian Church in Kingsport. He was passionate about model cars and tinkering on his...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Larry “Lonzo” Glenn Jones

You might have known him as Lonzo, or Uncle Larry, or Big Daddy. To my fur-brothers Buddy, Spooky, Gizmo, Max, and I, he'll always be Daddy. He passed away peacefully and finally free of pain early Sunday morning. Friends and family will honor him at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Lee Marshall

KINGSPORT - Dennis Lee Marshall age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in St. Paul, Virginia, the son of the late Tom and Myrtle Helbert Marshall. A graduate of Coeburn High School and was employed many years at Tennessee Eastman. He was a member of the Willow Chapel Church. Dennis was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed time spending with his family and gardening.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lillie Mae Fields

GATE CITY, VA - Lillie Mae Fields, 85, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Lillie was born in Scott County, VA on July 12, 1936, and was the daughter of the late John Nathaniel and Gladys Martha (Strong) Fields.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Angela L. Moore

GATE CITY, VA - Angela Lynn Moore, 65, Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Justin Smith officiating. Judy McConnell will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
#Carter Trent Funeral Home
Kingsport Times-News

John L. Flanary, Jr.

NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Flanary, Jr., age 73 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on February 12, 1949, and was the son of the late John L. Flanary, Sr. and Claudia Burke Flanary. In addition to his parents John was also preceded in death by his son, Barry Flanary and brother, Tony Flanary. He was a member of Free Hill Baptist Church and attended Nickelsville United Methodist Church. John was the owner of B&K Farm supply and a member of Nickelsville Ruritan. He was very active in the Nickelsville Community.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Eddie Joe Estep

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Eddie Joe Estep, 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Norton, Va., lived in Gate City, Va. for 20 years, and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 2013. He was a 1972 graduate of J. I. Burton High School and a graduate of Clinch Valley College. He was a police officer for the City of Norton, worked as an investigator for the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept., and served as Chief of Police in Weber City, Va. for several years. Eddie was a proud member of the Virginia Defense Force, where he served as Lt. Colonel for several years.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey

ROGERSVILLE - Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey, age 96, was born to Oliver Lee and Clemmie Joe Russell Tunnell on December 17, 1925. She died at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, her home for the past six years. Helen lived most of her life in the Tunnell Hill community of Hawkins County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, David Alfred Bailey, Jr., her parents, and an infant sister.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A life of giving: Fred Vineyard leaves legacy of philanthropy

KINGSPORT — Fred “Pappy” Vineyard’s appearance made it clear he loved motorcycles. He often wore motorcycle shirts and gear and owned a few shops related to his favorite hobby. But it seems what you couldn’t see — his generosity and a history of giving — is what most will remember about the former downtown Kingsport business owner.
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Henry Lee Robinson, Jr. (Papaw

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Henry Lee Robinson, Jr. (Papaw), 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. Lee graduated from Twin Springs High School in 1982. He also attended MECC and was on the Dean’s list. He worked as a mechanic for multiple companies throughout the years until he became owner and operator of his own garage. Lee was a specialist in heating and cooling as well as an electrician.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Greene

FALL BRANCH - Wayne Greene, 75, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. “Daddy Wayne”, as he was affectionately called, loved playing golf and raising Black Angus cattle. He loved his family, but his favorite hobby was taking his daughter “Pearl” to La Carreta.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lynn Diets

FALL BRANCH - Jerry Lynn Diets, age 69, of Fall Branch, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation. The family of Jerry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to The VA Hospital and Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation for all of their wonderful and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the Lord, Christ Jesus, for his mighty hand of protection, provision and salvation.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Price grand slam pushes Elizabethton to win slugfest over Kingsport

ELIZABETHTON — The Price was right for the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday night. Conner Price hit a grand slam over right center field to cap off a 10-run inning for Elizabethton in a 17-14 win over Kingsport on Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer's Will Cordell to head Kingsport's Cora Cox Academy

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools on Thursday afternoon announced Will Cordell as the new director of alternative learning for Cora Cox Academy, effective immediately. Previously, Cordell has served as an assistant principal of the career and technical education (CTE) program at Volunteer High School. He has also been a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Roger Sluss, Sr.

CASTLEWOOD, VA –James Roger Sluss, Sr. was born on April 29, 1948, at Holston Valley Memorial Hospital in Kingsport, TN to the late Willard Hobart and Elma Ruth Wampler Sluss of Castlewood, VA. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by grandparents, Jonathan H. Sluss and Nannie Belle Johnson Sluss, Singleton Candler Wampler and Goldie Gibson Wampler; along with his brother, Stephen Russell Sluss; brother-in-law Eugene Fields; and sister-in-law Freda Sluss.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

13-year-old Kingsport girl found

KINGSPORT — Kingsport police have found a 13-year-old girl who went missing Monday. Peyton Brianne Grace Begley was last seen around the 1300 block of Waverly Road. Police said they did not believe there was any foul play. The Kingsport Police Department put out an advisory Thursday that she had been found.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dog Days Riverfest Sponsor Interview: Holston Distributing

On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

