Raymond Smith

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Eddie Joe Estep, 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Norton, Va., lived in Gate City, Va. for 20 years, and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 2013. He was a 1972 graduate of J. I. Burton High School and a graduate of Clinch Valley College. He was a police officer for the City of Norton, worked as an investigator for the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept., and served as Chief of Police in Weber City, Va. for several years. Eddie was a proud member of the Virginia Defense Force, where he served as Lt. Colonel for several years.
