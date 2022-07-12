Raymond Smith

NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Flanary, Jr., age 73 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on February 12, 1949, and was the son of the late John L. Flanary, Sr. and Claudia Burke Flanary. In addition to his parents John was also preceded in death by his son, Barry Flanary and brother, Tony Flanary. He was a member of Free Hill Baptist Church and attended Nickelsville United Methodist Church. John was the owner of B&K Farm supply and a member of Nickelsville Ruritan. He was very active in the Nickelsville Community.

NICKELSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO