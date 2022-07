Community to keep their eyes peeled for a white Chevy truck. CAMPOBELLO––An attempted child abduction case was reported in Campobello on Wednesday. According to police, a man in a white, two-door Chevrolet truck stopped outside of a home in Campobello and attempted to get an 8-yr-old girl into the truck while she was playing in her yard. A witness says the man driving the truck had gray hair and glasses. The vehicle was caught on home surveillance video from a neighboring house.

CAMPOBELLO, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO