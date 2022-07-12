ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Inbound migration, commercial real estate rent growth in Phoenix to continue, report says

By Ron Davis, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oTu5_0gcvscym00

PHOENIX — A growing population has brought a higher cost of living in Phoenix. And that growth trend is showing little sign of slowing down, with a new report suggesting that as the population swells, the Phoenix metro could draw more interest from out-of-state companies looking to set up shop in the Valley as well.

A study from New York-based Moody's Analytics found that an inbound trend of people moving to Phoenix and across the state is expected to continue. Moody's Thomas LaSalvia, who authored the report, said that, historically, the big draw to the Valley was its affordability. However, LaSalvia found that Phoenix's rent-to-income ratio is up 7% from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to nearly 27% as of Q1 2022.

"That corresponds to the 30-plus percent rent gains that we've seen in Phoenix over the last couple of years in aggregate," LaSalvia said. "One of the concerns is not only a deceleration in prices for housing but maybe a slight correction in the 5-10% range. That's very possible if demand dries up enough."

LaSalvia said the influx of people to the Valley will bring new skills to the local workforce, drawing the attention of out-of-state companies who want to be part of Phoenix. More companies and jobs in the area would prompt more construction, a larger supply of homes and increased incomes.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC15 Arizona

Inflation rises to 9.1%, higher in Phoenix Metro

With gas prices falling, market analysts and economists anticipated today's inflation release by the Bureau of Labor Statistics more than usual. They hoped to see cooling numbers. That did not happen. Prices continue to rise. The national inflation rate for June was 9.1% — the highest numbers since November of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area air conditioning companies warn same-day repairs may not be possible

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The extreme heat across the Phoenix area is putting a serious strain on air conditioning repair companies. Numerous calls have been coming in from desperate homeowners whose air conditioning units are not cooling properly or have stopped working altogether. Jay Kline is the general manager with Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical. Kline said their goal is to get to every emergency call the same day, but it’s not always possible. “We do our best to get out as soon as we can and prioritize customers,” said Kline. “Of course, if they are health issues or have young babies and that kind of stuff, we make them a priority to get on the schedule and get bumped up.”
ECONOMY
AZFamily

Sun City man wants out of solar deal

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When John Kurczek looks at the solar panels lying on the side of his Sun City home, he wishes he never would’ve let a door-to-door salesperson talk him into going solar. “When the girl mentioned it she said I’d be helping the environment and not only that, but reducing the electric bill supposedly,” John said. “I kinda thought it was a win-win situation.”
SUN CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

391 acres of land in Glendale sells for $255.3 million

About 391 acres of land in the City of Glendale has been sold for $255.3 million, according to Vizzda. The buyer was QTS Datacenters and the seller was First Industrial Realty Trust. The buyers plan to use the land to develop Camelback 303, a nine-building industrial logistics park. Camelback 303...
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Big chill moving housing market toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market is predicting that almost the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is already there, according to the Cromford Report, and “Queen Creek and Maricopa will be in...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#The Phoenix Metro#Moody S Analytics#Moody#The Business Journal
KTAR.com

US Merchants becomes latest business to acquire space in Glendale

PHOENIX — Another commercial real estate development is taking shape in the Loop 303 corridor as U.S. Merchants acquired a new industrial facility in Glendale. The facility is a 637,040-square-foot space near Reems Road and Northern Avenue south of Northern Parkway and north of Luke Air Force Base. The...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Solar company tells Sun City man he owes $27K for solar panels

A Phoenix man says he paid Mi Padre Landscaping $3,000 to do several modifications, including widening his gate entrance. Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off. Here's what...
SUN CITY, AZ
azbex.com

High Street Expanding NE Phoenix Site

High Street, the 330KSF office, dining, retail and residential mixed-use development adjacent to City North and near Desert Ridge Marketplace, is planning a major expansion. Officials with ScanlanKemperBard, one of High Street’s owners, have said plans for the five-acre expansion site west of the existing center include a 140-room hotel, an office building of between 145KSF-160KSF and a parking structure. They say Marriott would like to put a limited-service hotel on the space to augment the nearby J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge. Officials add four or five companies have expressed interest in the new office building.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Ground broken on 26-story residential high-rise in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Another residential high-rise will soon be added to downtown Phoenix’s skyline as ground was broken Monday on a 26-story mixed-use apartment complex. The X Phoenix II at 201 W. Van Buren Street will feature 352 apartment units and is set to be complete in summer 2024, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
AZFamily

SRP customers break power usage record during hottest day of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday’s 115-degree heatwave set a new record for electricity usage, according to one of Arizona’s largest electric providers. Salt River Project (SRP) said the sweltering heat Monday pushed the utility’s electric division equipment to a new record for usage as many air conditioners worked overtime to keep Valley residents cool. The utility said the highest demand occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m as many customers returned home.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TechCrunch

Autonomous vehicles startup Nuro winds down operations in Phoenix

Nuro told employees that the Phoenix Depot location would be closed by October 1, according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. It will continue to operate out of its Tempe, Arizona facility and corporate employees will not be affected. However, several autonomous vehicle operators (AVO) in Phoenix have been laid off as a result.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

How to prepare to buy your first home in the Valley

PHOENIX — The housing market is cooling down, and it's putting fear in a lot of people. But financial experts say now is the time to buy - especially in Phoenix. “It's getting back to normal, and I think that's a healthy good place to be it feels way more steady,” said personal finance expert Rachel Cruze.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

US 60 at Gilbert Rd. reopens after monsoon flooding

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the U.S. 60 flooded and closed after heavy rain came down in the East Valley on Wednesday evening. After a wall of dust covered parts of the Valley, rain and lightning weren’t far behind. For a time, the eastbound lanes of the...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP. For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

$480 million dollars on the table for current Mega Millions jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost $480 million dollars after no one won last night’s pot. If you take the cash option, $276 million is available to you. There’s been millions of winning tickets since April 15 ranging between $2 to a million dollars, but so far, no one has hit the jackpot. By Friday, the pot could climb all the way up to half a billion dollars. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra visited a local gas station to talk to those trying to snag some tickets in hopes of winning.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy