Odessa, TX

Woman hides husband’s pills, assaults him, police say

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her husband because she was angry he had been prescribed medication for erectile dysfunction. 46-year-old Michelle Herman has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

On July 7, officers were called to the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Smith Street to investigate a disturbance after Herman’s husband called 911. An affidavit stated Herman pushed her husband to the ground and injured his elbow during an argument. Herman admitted to police she hid her husband’s ED medication and that is when the argument began.

Herman was taken into custody and was released two day later on a $2,500 bond.

