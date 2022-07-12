ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

4-H'ers show off their sheep at the Mecosta County Fair

By Julie Norwood
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
4-H members got a chance to show off their sheep, both inside and outside of the show ring, Monday evening at the Mecosta County...

The Pioneer

Remus Area Historical Society awarded $6,000 grant

REMUS — The Remus Area Historical Society was one of 32 Michigan museums to receive awards for cultural programing from Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. "We are very excited to provide grants to 32 Michigan-based museums, 15 of those who are new grant...
REMUS, MI
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

