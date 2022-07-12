ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why Nintendo Just Issued An Unexpected Weather Warning

By Christian Smith
SVG
SVG
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the world enters the thick of the summer season, temperatures are steadily rising to dangerous levels. News of heat waves have swept the globe, with states such as Texas reporting temperatures as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and the even the United Kingdom expected to hit temperatures in the realm...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Portal Collection Accidentally Brought Another Major Game To Switch

The Nintendo Switch has proven itself to be a handy piece of hardware. From its library of new first party releases to the large collection of classic titles from yesteryear, there's no shortage of games for players to explore on the hybrid portable/home console. Sometimes, a title even finds its way onto the platform accidentally. Thats been the case for Valve's "Portal: The Companion Collection," which just released on Switch June 28 and apparently brought "Half-Life 2" along for the ride. While we may never get a proper "Half-Life 3," at least "Half-Life 2" is still showing up new places.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why These Final Fantasy 14 Billboards Caused A Stir

Once considered a huge flop, MMO "Final Fantasy 14" has maintained a niche hardcore fanbase that helps make the game still worth playing almost a decade after its release. The title features a booming open-world with plenty to do, and many players have taken full advantage of that by hosting special events to bring the community together and attract new gamers to the fold. One such place where these events take place is Rain, an in-game nightclub.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Switch Model Crushes Fans' Hopes And Dreams

Nintendo fans hoping for an updated version of the Switch have been disappointed yet again. For years now, Switch users have been anticipating the release of a Switch Pro, a mid-console generation update to the Switch that will upgrade the graphics and fix issues with the original console. The cycle of speculation, anticipation, and disappointment has become a regular pattern at this point and we seem to be back in the disappointment phase yet again.
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Amber Weather Warning Issued As UK Preps For Hottest Weekend Since 2019

The Met Office has issued a rare amber extreme heat warning for next weekend as the UK prepares itself for the hottest temperatures since 2019. Set to take place across July 17 and beyond, the UK’s national weather service warned that population-wide adverse health effects would be experienced, leading to potential serious illnesses or dangers to life.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BBC

Heatwave: Met Office issues red extreme heat warning

A red extreme heat warning has been issued for the first time by the Met Office for parts of England next week, meaning a risk to life is likely as temperatures could hit 40C (104F). It points to there being a danger to life, with the risk of illness not...
ENVIRONMENT
SVG

How Old World Of Warcraft Cards Created An Unstoppable Diablo Immortal Character

As fans continue to discover just how deep the pay-to-win mechanics go in "Diablo Immortal," one player used a loophole to get themselves an incredible build in the game. At this point everyone knows that you need to spend a hefty amount of money to get the best builds, making the PvP section of "Diablo Immortal" unplayable for players who don't buy microtransactions. One Reddit user however found a way to convert something from "World of Warcraft" into premium "Diablo Immortal" currency.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Latest Metroid Prime Rumor Has Fans Buzzing

Five years following the E3 reveal of "Metroid Prime 4," gamers eager to join Samus Aran on her brand new adventure have received a dearth of news on how the game will play. Aside from developer Retro Studios updating its Twitter banner to a vague image of the bounty hunter walking down an ominous hallway, Nintendo has given fans only the logo of the game to speculate about. Predictably, this has resulted in a whole lot of reaching for clues. Fortunately, the wait for "Prime" news may end soon according to one Twitch streamer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Bad For Pokémon Go Dev

"Pokémon Go" set the standard for location-based augmented reality games with its immense success. Generating over $200 million in its first month alone, it kicked off a craze other AR location-based games have failed to replicate, including Niantic itself. Earlier this year, the company closed its "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" AR roleplaying game despite it performing modestly well. As evident in the gameplay for "Wizards Unite", Warner Bros. Games and Niantic took several cues from "GO." The game conjured about $12 million in player-spending in its first month: a far cry from what "Pokémon Go" made upon its debut (per Sensor Tower). Now, financial problems since the release of "Wizards Unite" have prompted Niantic to pull four projects and lay off dozens of employees.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Heat Waves#Summer Heat#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch
SVG

Why Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Has Fans In An Uproar

"Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition" is a remake/remaster of a 1997 FMV point-and-click adventure game, set in the same universe as the films. Unfortunately, the "Enhanced Edition" — made by Nightdive Studios, which is also working on the "System Shock" remake – is not up to par on the quality front. The result is a "mostly negative" review score on Steam, as the game has tons of glitches and bugs, many of which weren't present in the original. As reported by Kotaku, the game's artistic aesthetic has been altered by enhanced visuals and a bump to 60 FPS, which nearly breaks the game in a few places. Fonts have been changed, international languages are missing, and the music is worse. It seems as though cyberpunk-themed games might be cursed. All of these problems seem to stem from one major issue with the project.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why SideLogic's Warzone Gameplay Is Under Intense Scrutiny

The "Call of Duty" franchise is no stranger to players cheating in order to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. Several problems have plagued games such as "Call of Duty: Vanguard," which was practically ruined by cheaters when it was still in its beta test. These issues have spread to other "Call of Duty" titles as well, including "Call of Duty: Warzone." The issue has become so prevalent that even more experienced players are getting caught up in the controversy.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Day Before's Development Just Keeps Getting Stranger

The development cycle for upcoming open-word MMO survival game "The Day Before" has certainly been a strange one. It has been turning heads ever since an announcement trailer was revealed in January 2021, which showcased some pretty impressive graphics. The title is being put out by Russian developer Fntastic and Singaporean publisher MyTona, both of which have a relative lack of experience in putting out a major release of this scope. This fact has led many fans to worry that the gameplay displayed in the trailer may not actually be a legitimate representation of the game that will eventually find its way into the hands of players.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fall Guys' New Battle Pass Has A Big Problem

"Fall Guys," the bean-buddy battle royale, has finally gone free-to-play. The title's June update came with its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass, Xbox and Nintendo Switch support, and a reworked Battle Pass. Players don't need to worry about cross-platform support or cross-progression anymore — but the Battle Pass is a different story.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SVG

How Amazon's The Boys Shut Down A New Kojima Game

Amazon's "The Boys" is a show that pulls no punches. The series, which follows a ragtag group of human civilians as they try to take down the corrupt superheroes who control the media and the public's adoration, is currently airing its third and most over-the-top season yet. At this point, fans of the show (and the comics upon which the show is based) know to expect all manner of gore, foul language, and other explicit content when they tune in. One would be forgiven for not immediately thinking of game creator Hideo Kojima and his work when they watch "The Boys," but it seems Kojima himself found a bit too much common ground with the Amazon series.
TV SERIES
SVG

Sega And PlayStation Giant Bernie Stolar Passes Away At 75

As originally reported by GamesBeat, Bernie Stolar has passed away at the age of 75. Stolar was a highly influential figure in the video game industry and helped pioneer some of the biggest brands and innovations seen in gaming today. HA founding member of Sony Computer Entertainment America (now known as Sony Interactive Entertainment), Stolar was pivotal in helping the Japanese company launch the PlayStation console, a platform that changed the gaming landscape forever. Stolar was also responsible for signing a multitude of notable developers to the PlayStation brand, bringing over IP such as "Crash Bandicoot," "Spyro the Dragon," and "Ridge Racer" among others (per Kotaku).
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Xbox Head Responds To Bethesda Crunch Rumors

Despite the many great games it has crafted, Bethesda has developed a reputation for what some players and critics view as shady business practices. Stretching as far back as 2006, the fabled horse armor DLC for "The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion" inspired many a meme referencing what certain gamers deemed an absurd asking price: $2.50 for a cosmetic (via Know Your Meme). Then came the noteworthy release of "Fallout 76." Recognized as a big mess at launch for its lackluster online play, lack of NPCs, bugs, and use of microtransactions, the fallout from the launch expanded to inside the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

People Are Split Over Why GreekGodx Was Really Banned

It's never good when a the negative side of a streamer gets revealed to the world on cam, often ruining their careers in seconds. Not that there isn't already a shady side to Twitch as a whole, but it's never good when those that viewers look up to are shown at their worst. While some have fallen in and out of streaming giants' graces and weathered several expected Twitch bans for issues that sometimes end up being completely bogus, some streamers make mistakes that earn them the long bans they can't come back from. Usually, it's a simple case of a streamer doing something wrong and being punished for it, but in a recent case with streamer GreekGodx, onlookers are split over what actually caused his ban.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Things Are Looking Really Bad For Overwatch's Symmetra

The hits just keep on coming for "Overwatch 2." Following a lackluster first look that caused many a fan to say that the sequel is barely any different from its predecessor, the game's twitch viewership fell off the map. Then, as if the drama behind the actual gameplay wasn't enough, a new character skin sparked some streamer backlash. Of course, the skin fiasco upset plenty of fans as well, but Blizzard has said that they've got plans to fix fans' biggest concerns as the game speedily approaches its early access launch date of Oct. 4th.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Kojima Ditched In Game Ads

As many know, Hideo Kojima is the legendary game director responsible for the "Metal Gear" series and "Death Stranding." Because Kojima is one of the few auteur video game directors producing triple-a games, he does things a bit differently than the rest. For example, Kojima isn't afraid to put real-world ads in his games. Fellow developers, such as Rockstar Games often shy away from this concept, instead opting to use parody products in its games.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Aren't Looking Good For Diablo Immortal In China

"Diablo Immortal" hasn't been released in China yet and, after recent events, it looks like Chinese fans won't get to experience demon-hunting for some time. "Diablo Immortal" has already received criticism for its microtransactions and now it faces a new controversy. While the game's release in China had already been delayed to "optimize" the experience, it now seems possible that the game (and other Blizzard games) could be banned altogether. The issue involves a social media post and a certain cartoon bear.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

How This VR Modder Makes $20,000 A Month

A couple years ago, Luke Ross was a freelance software engineer with a passion for VR. Today, he's a celebrity in the VR modding community and makes over $20,000 a month from his Patreon account. His mods have been highlighted by sites like Kotaku and Polygon and he now devotes himself to modding full time.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy