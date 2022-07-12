ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-million-dollar Super Hornet fighter jet like the one Tom Cruise flies in Top Gun: Maverick is blown off deck of USS Harry S Truman into the sea after unprecedented winds whip up in the Mediterranean

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Super Hornet fighter jet similar to the one which is featured in Top Gun: Maverick was blown off an aircraft carrier into the sea.

The US Navy's F/A-18 was onboard the USS Harry Truman when strong winds in the Mediterranean blew the $66.9million fighter off of the deck and into the sea.

The aircraft is the same model to the ones that were flown by the likes of Tom Cruise in the recent blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The jet had no pilot in it when it encountered the winds by one sailor on the aircraft carrier was injured in the incident - but is stable and expected to fully recover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuVUt_0gcvsASY00
The US Navy's F/A-18 was onboard the USS Harry Truman when strong winds in the Mediterranean blew the $66.9million fighter off of the deck and into the sea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkqQK_0gcvsASY00
The aircraft is the same model to the ones that were flown by the likes of Tom Cruise in the recent blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjxhK_0gcvsASY00
Tom Cruise's Maverick can be seen flying the multi-million dollar aircraft throughout the movie

The carrier is based in Naples and is on an extended deployment due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

'One sailor received minor injuries while conducting operations during the unexpected heavy weather,' a spokesman for the US Navy 6th Fleet, based in Naples, said.

The spokesman added: 'The sailor is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.'

The 6th Fleet spokesman also said that flight missions were continuing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgNRS_0gcvsASY00
The USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier is based in Naples and is on an extended deployment due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24

The carrier can carry around 90 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters and usually they are tethered to the deck - it is unclear if the damaged jet was chained up.

The USS Harry Truman and its 5,000-strong crew are due to be replaced by the USS George H W Bush in August after four months in the Mediterranean.

It comes under a year after an RAF F-35 fighter jet crashed into the Mediterranean and sparking a race between the UK/US and China to recover the sunken craft to stop the jet's tech falling into the hands of the Chinese military.

The jet took off from the flight deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, forcing the pilot to eject in November.

Naval personnel reported seeing the cover floating in the sea nearby Britain's flagship aircraft carrier after the accident.

Sources said the RAF pilot realised the issue and tried to abort take-off but was unable to stop the plane before the end of the ship's runway.

Comments / 116

JB
2d ago

What retard wrote this thread? The US Government ordered that the actors were not allowed at any time to touch the controls of those combat jets! The actors were all in the back seats making faces for those high tech cameras pointing at their faces! All flying and fancy maneuvers were done by real pilots in the front seats SMDH

Reply(3)
18
Randy Pennel
2d ago

what's to question if the aircraft was blown of the carrier deck it obviously was not chained down like it should have been.

Reply(5)
21
Hillinova Klintonov
2d ago

I guess gender studies in the military is more important than securing the airplane

Reply(4)
26
