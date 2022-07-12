ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I didn't feel in control of my own body': Scarlett Moffatt reveals she suffered with frantic facial tics after being diagnosed with Bell's Palsy

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Scarlett Moffatt has spoken about her 'out of control' facial ticks as she fronts a new documentary about Bell's palsy and Tourette's syndrome.

Bell's Pal, which effects around 5,000 people each year, causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face.

And the former Gogglebox star, 31, has revealed she 'didn't feel in control' of her body when suffering with symptoms of the condition as a teenager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JESZn_0gcvs58A00
 'I didn't feel in control of my own body': Scatlett Moffatt has revealed she suffered with uncontrollable facial tics after being diagnosed with Bell's Palsy (stock image) 

Speaking to OK! magazine she said: 'I'd try to suppress the facial tics so I didn't stand out, which was like holding in a hiccup'.

Before going on to say that once she was alone the tics would suddenly return all at once.

As well as Bell's Palsy Scarlett also suffered from Tourette's syndrome which will be the main focus of her show Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiRWo_0gcvs58A00
Honest: Bell's Pal, which effects around 5,000 people each year, causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face

Tourette's syndrome is a condition which causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

The new show sees the reality star meet a group of young influencers who also suffer from Tourette's Syndrome.

She told The Sun that she was forced to grow a thick skin during the filming as she was called 'fat' and 'Miss Piggy' by some of the participants whilst they were tic-ing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwHn1_0gcvs58A00
Documentary: Her new show show sees the reality star meet a group of young influencers who also suffer from Tourette's Syndrome and tics

She said: 'One guy we met, Ryan, had a huge tic attack - it was like his body wasn't his own.

'He was banging his head on the floor and it looked like he was in so much pain. We had to call an ambulance.

'I hope by watching, people get more of an understanding about what it's like to live a day having Tourette's.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gof1r_0gcvs58A00
Thick skin: She said she was forced to grow a thick skin during the filming as she was called 'fat' and 'miss piggy' by some of the participants whilst they were tic-ing. (pictured in March 2022)

Describing it as the 'hardest thing I've ever filmed' Scarlett said: 'You expect them to say, 'Right, here's a course of steroids and you can have speech therapy and it should get better', but it wasn't as easy as that.'

Scarlett revealed that she was lucky to have a great support network around her during her struggle with the condition.

The star previously reflected on the moment she was first struck with the condition in her autobiography, Scarlett Says - which was published back in 2016.

'I was doing a performance for my mum and dad – I used to put on little shows for them – when all of a sudden, my mouth just drooped and I remember standing in front of the mirror and just screaming,' she recalled.

'My eye dropped, I couldn't speak properly, I got all slurred, and my mum and dad thought I was putting it on.

'I was screaming so loud to try to get my mouth to go straight. I burst into tears and then they realised. It was awful.'

Britain’s Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates is set to air on Channel 4 on July 19 at 10pm

WHAT IS BELL'S PALSY?

Bell's palsy is a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face.

It is a rare condition which is believed to affect around one in 5,000 people each year.

It is is believed to occur when the nerve that controls the muscles in your face becomes compressed.

The exact cause is unknown, although it's thought to be because the facial nerve becomes inflamed, possibly due to a viral infection. Variants of the herpes virus may be responsible.

Around seven out of 10 people with Bell's palsy make a complete recovery, with or without treatment.

Most people notice an improvement in their symptoms after about two to three weeks. However, a complete recovery can take between three and six months.

Comments / 0

