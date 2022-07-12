ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew forensic technology has implicated a California tech executive in connection with the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 4

Darlene WW
2d ago

Good. I have to wonder how many more are living free for 30 yrs. Home DNA kits have exposed them — if a cousin uploads their results, it links to you. Then it’s a process of elimination.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Murder cold case suspect identified as Ohio woman’s husband after remains found in Utah

Utah authorities on Wednesday identified the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead 24 years ago wrapped in a carpet and tied with a rope. Lina Reyes Geddes was shot in the head and found on April 20, 1998 along Highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring in Garfield County, Utah. She was found covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Tech Company#Roommate#Violent Crime#Kntv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Woman, 24, being held at knifepoint by ‘rapist’ is saved after restaurant staff spot crucial clue in her Grubhub order

A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
YONKERS, NY
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tech CEO arrested in 30-year-old cold case with new evidence from advance in DNA

Recent breakthroughs in DNA have enabled police in California to arrest a tech CEO in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case, authorities confirmed. John Kevin Woodward, 58, the chief executive and president of ReadyTech, was reportedly arrested at John F Kennedy Airport over the weekend after he landed in the US from the Netherlands, where he’s been residing for the past few decades.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Missing suspect in woman’s murder googled ‘how to be a serial killer’

A 28-year-old man who is accused of dismembering 24-year-old California woman Felicia Johnson googled “how to be a serial killer” and is now on the run after being briefly detained, said police.Authorities are on the lookout for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, who is accused of having tampered with evidence after allegedly murdering Johnson.The California resident has been missing since April this year.Houston’s police department on Thursday shared graphic details of what they claimed was evidence that made them believe Johnson was murdered.Police said Mr Nwobodo googled “what does bleach do to blood”, “how to be a serial killer” and “how does one...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

NBC News

406K+
Followers
50K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy