Just in Time to Defray Summer Expenses, C&N Bank Gives Away Four Franklins

C&N Bank is giving away $400 to qualified checking account openers. Image via iStock.

Psst. Hey. Hey you. How’d ya like a quick $400? It’s all above-board, too. C&N Bank has a current promotion going on. It’s rewarding online applicants for a C&N Checking Account with $400.

So, the financial institution not only gives out cash, but it also provides a place to put it. And a means to spread it around.

The logic behind the cash reward is to introduce new patrons to the bank’s outstanding service.

There are four simple steps to the 400 bucks:

Open a checking account online. Customers who prefer to perform a transaction like this in person are welcome to do so; the reward for that interaction is $300. Make an initial deposit of $1,000 (or more) Sign up for direct deposit. The automatic influx of funds should be at least $5,000 within the first three months. The bank’s ClickSWITCH functionality makes moving amounts from legacy institutions to C&N easy and secure. Keep the account active for four months.

That’s it.

Need some ways to spend $400? Here are some summery ideas:

1,000 pints of fresh strawberries

100 Klondike ice cream bars

79 gallons of gas

40 weekly beach tags for Ocean City, N.J.

28 cans of sprayable sunscreen

16 electric breakfast sandwich makers

8 boxes of premium golf balls