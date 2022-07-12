Just in Time to Defray Summer Expenses, C&N Bank Gives Away Four Franklins
Psst. Hey. Hey you. How’d ya like a quick $400? It’s all above-board, too. C&N Bank has a current promotion going on. It’s rewarding online applicants for a C&N Checking Account with $400.
So, the financial institution not only gives out cash, but it also provides a place to put it. And a means to spread it around.
The logic behind the cash reward is to introduce new patrons to the bank’s outstanding service.
There are four simple steps to the 400 bucks:
- Open a checking account online. Customers who prefer to perform a transaction like this in person are welcome to do so; the reward for that interaction is $300.
- Make an initial deposit of $1,000 (or more)
- Sign up for direct deposit. The automatic influx of funds should be at least $5,000 within the first three months. The bank’s ClickSWITCH functionality makes moving amounts from legacy institutions to C&N easy and secure.
- Keep the account active for four months.
That’s it.
Need some ways to spend $400? Here are some summery ideas:
- 1,000 pints of fresh strawberries
- 100 Klondike ice cream bars
- 79 gallons of gas
- 40 weekly beach tags for Ocean City, N.J.
- 28 cans of sprayable sunscreen
- 16 electric breakfast sandwich makers
- 8 boxes of premium golf balls
More information on this C&N Checking Account promo is online.
