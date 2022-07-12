ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

One of the most powerful men in radio RESIGNS after a decade at Nova Entertainment: Paul Jackson 'quits to start his own consultancy business'

By Jimmy Briggs
 2 days ago

Nova Entertainment's chief programming and music content officer Paul Jackson resigned from his role last week after over a decade with the company.

Mr Jackson told the company's board his decision was prompted by his plans to begin his own international radio consultancy.

The media executive, who was previously in a relationship with soap actress Emily Symons, had worked at Nova since November 2010, back when it was known as DMG Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1b8M_0gcvs2Tz00
Paul Jackson (pictured), Nova Entertainment's long-serving chief programming and music content officer, resigned from his role last week

Nova Entertainment owns several popular FM radio stations broadcast across Australia, including Sydney's Nova 96.9 and Melbourne's Nova 100.

Mr Jackson said it had been a 'privilege' to work with such an amazing team.

'I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved during my twelve years at Nova,' he said in a statement.

'I am excited for the future as I start my own international radio consultancy and I am also keen to pursue some other unique and innovative business ideas that I have been developing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WjcF_0gcvs2Tz00
The media executive, who was previously in a relationship with soap actress Emily Symons (left), had worked at Nova since November 2010, back when it was known as DMG Radio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJIgU_0gcvs2Tz00
Nova Entertainment expressed gratitude for Mr Jackson's hard work in his role. (Pictured: the logo for Melbourne's Nova 100)

Nova Entertainment expressed gratitude for Mr Jackson's commitment to his role.

Peter Charlton, Nova Entertainment CEO, said: 'We thank Paul for all he has done and all of us at Nova Entertainment wish him all the best for his next endeavours.'

During his time at Nova, the company consistently had strong results in the ratings.

Smooth FM, one of the great successes of Mr Jackson's tenure, recently celebrated its 10th birthday and now reaches more than 2.6 million listeners across Australia.

'[Smooth FM] has evolved a lot from when we started...' Mr Jackson told industry bible Mediaweek in June.

'It was much more ballad-driven and positioned as your easy place to relax. Over time, we slowly pepped it up a bit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdGDr_0gcvs2Tz00
Nova 100 is a commercial radio station that features many popular programs including the Chrissie, Sam & Browny breakfast show (Pictured: hosts Sam Pang, Chrissie Swan and Jonathan Brown)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

