San Angelo, TX

San Angelo's Municipal Pool reopens to public

By Paul Harris, San Angelo Standard-Times
 2 days ago
The Municipal Pool will officially reopen at noon Tuesday, July 12. The pool, located at 18 E. Ave. A, will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Labor Day and will be closed every Monday for maintenance. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, $3 for ages 65+, and free for ages 2 and younger.

The summer opening was delayed due to the pool's filtration system needing to be replaced, which was further complicated by supply-chain issues, according to a release from the City of San Angelo.

Pool party reservations will be accepted beginning Wednesday, July 13. Reservations must be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Recreation offices in Santa Fe Crossing, 702 S. Chadbourne St.

Private party rentals

Private parties may be reserved any day of the week. Time slots are 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Some dates may be unavailable because of public events at the pool.

Private parties:

  • 1-100 people: $250
  • 101-200 people: $350
  • 201-300 people: $450
  • 301-400 people: $550

A $100 deposit is also required, plus the initial fee stated above. All fees are due when the reservation is made. Cancellation fees may apply.

Semi-private party rentals

Semi-private parties, during which the pool remains open to the public, cost $20 per hour plus $3 per person. There is a two-hour minimum for semi-private parties.

All fees are due when the reservation is made. Cancellation fees may apply.

