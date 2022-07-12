ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says a possible move to open up additional COVID-19 boosters to all US adults is up to the FDA and the CDC

By Rebecca Cohen, Katie Anthony
Dr Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
  • The choice to make booster shots available to all US adults is up to the FDA and CDC, Fauci said.
  • "It's a regulatory decision on the part of the FDA and the CDC will examine it with regard to whether or not they will recommend it or allow it," he said.
  • Currently, the second COVID-19 booster shot is only available to US adults over the age of 50 and some people over 12 years old who are immunocompromised.

