Fauci says a possible move to open up additional COVID-19 boosters to all US adults is up to the FDA and the CDC
- The choice to make booster shots available to all US adults is up to the FDA and CDC, Fauci said.
- "It's a regulatory decision on the part of the FDA and the CDC will examine it with regard to whether or not they will recommend it or allow it," he said.
- Currently, the second COVID-19 booster shot is only available to US adults over the age of 50 and some people over 12 years old who are immunocompromised.
