Indiana State

U.S. Court of Appeals vacates judgments involving Indiana abortion law

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated judgments involving Indiana abortion laws. The...

Mark Allen
2d ago

rokita knows that his political agenda is his only concern.All this,just to build up his toxic political image. It's all about the money and the power. Real lives don't matter.

Big Poppa
2d ago

So, Exactly who is now to blame when droves of women are "accidentally" falling down stairs and getting injured and hopefully not getting killed in the process? 🤔 🙄 🤔 You know it's going to be happening. I guarantee it 💯

