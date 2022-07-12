ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink Cincinnati announces NKY plans for the four-day outdoor art event

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

The region's largest art, light and culture event is returning this fall with programming in Northern Kentucky.

Blink Cincinnati organizers, in partnership with ArtsWave, announced plans for Northern Kentucky’s participation in the 2022 art, light and culture festival during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Arts and culture: 'You have to make room for joy.' Moving Arts sets the theme for Cincinnati's return

NKY highlights: 12-year-old NKY singer to appear on 'America's Got Talent' tonight. Here's how to watch.

From Oct. 13-16, the Covington area will receive the full Blink experience, including an installation on the Covington riverfront that will be seen from both sides of the river and installations stretching from Roebling Point through Downtown Covington to the doorsteps of the Covington Arts District.

Blink previously was held in 2019 including in Covington and attracted over 1.3 million people. The four-day, 30-city block outdoor art experience unites street art, projection mapping, and light-based installations. Donations to Blink and other art projects and organizations can be made at artswave.org/give .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Blink Cincinnati announces NKY plans for the four-day outdoor art event

