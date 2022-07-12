ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in New Bern courthouse shooting charged with murder, victim brothers identified

By Lucy Nelson, Megan Scarano, Shanteya Hudson, Annette Weston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, Craven County — Gunshots marred the weekday peace usually felt in downtown New Bern on Tuesday morning when officials said a teen opened fire on two men on the sidewalk in front of the Craven County Courthouse. The New Bern Police Department said Dakota Wright of...

WITN

Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police have charged and arrested another person in the shooting in front of the Craven County Courthouse. On Wednesday, police say they arrested Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant of Vanceboro. She is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for first degree...
WITN

Fundraiser set up for courthouse shooting victim

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser has been set up for the victim of the shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse on Tuesday. Kayla Koonce says she created and shared the GoFundMe with the permission of Jordan McDaniels’ mom. She says she is McDaniels’ cousin. The suspect,...
WITN

New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Less than 24 hours after police said he shot two brothers outside the Craven County Courthouse, Dakota Wright was back in a courtroom, this time charged with murder. Wright is charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to...
UPDATE: July 12, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. On July 12, 2022, police arrested and charged Dakota Wright, 19 of Vanceboro, NC with Murder in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23 of Bayboro, NC. The second shooting victim was identified as Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21 also of Bayboro, NC. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in critical condition. In addition to Wright being charged with (1) open count of Murder, he was also charged with (2) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and (1) count of Attempted Murder. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. The parties involved in this incident knew each other.
