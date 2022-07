Did you know that rusty thing under your car is quite valuable?. It's true. There's a reason thieve are willing to crawl under a car and steal the catalytic converter. Seriously, for a while, it seemed like if a vehicle stopped moving for like... two minutes, there was someone underneath it trying to cut it out. What you may not know, is that the converter is chock full of precious metals. Most of which I can't even pronounce. But a single one could be worth hundreds of dollars.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO