ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Hands on: Nothing Phone (1) review

By Alex Walker-Todd
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- User interface requires refinement. If you’re reading this hands-on Nothing Phone (1) review, you likely fall into one of two camps: those who’ve never heard of Nothing before, and are wondering exactly what the Phone (1) is; or those who’ve been glued to the story of the London-based startup’s long-anticipated...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Nothing Phone 1 review

At first blush, the appeal of the Nothing Phone 1 rests on its standout design and the strength of its story. The company has clearly learnt lessons from its first product and the level of polish applied to the Phone 1 surpasses expectations, while unique features like its transparent back and glyph lighting marry novelty and functionality in a way that's absent from most other phones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The iPhone at 15: Steve Jobs Revealed His Greatest Product in 2007

Fifteen years ago today, the first iPhone went on sale. It was five months after Steve Jobs, in perhaps his most iconic Apple keynote, introduced the original iPhone: "An iPod, a phone and internet communicator. An iPod, a phone, are you getting it?" Steve Jobs revealed Apple's phone on Jan....
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock Your Samsung Phone Without Opening the Lock Screen

Most Samsung phones released today come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as a means to unlock them. While the cheaper ones get the optical scanner, the flagships get the more premium ultrasonic scanner. But what remains common among the two is that both require you to first open your Lock screen to be able to scan your finger.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Pei
Person
Marques Brownlee
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Consumer Electronics#Htc#Smart Phone#Ios
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
pocketnow.com

5 reasons to buy Google Pixel 6a over Nothing Phone 1

Google is ready to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of Pixel 6a later this month. For those looking for a new Android smartphone with a set of great cameras, Google's stock Android experience, and fast internals, the Google Pixel 6a is an excellent option. But, the Pixel...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes from Apple, Samsung and More Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Nokia brings back the retro charm with three feature phones, Android tablet

HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, has just announced four new devices, most of which have been inspired by some classic Nokia models, including a tablet. Nokia has been unveiling modern versions of some of its iconic devices, with the most popular ones being the Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 8110 "banana phone".
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

MacBook Air with M2: Hands-on with Apple's new laptop

Two years after introducing the first MacBook Air with its own in-house processing chips, Apple is ready for the summer sequel. On Friday, Apple releases the 2022 model of the MacBook Air, which will become the first laptop available with the tech giant's M2 processing chip. Consumers eager to bump...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung teases One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch4's new keyboard experience, watch face options, and more

In early June, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the beta detailed several new features coming to Samsung's smartwatches, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and improved fitness tracking. Following a few beta releases and an exhaustive leak, the Korean giant has officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 and some of its new features.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Nothing Phone 1 Review: A remarkable-looking midrange Android phone

When I first pulled the Nothing Phone 1 from its slender retail box, I just stared at it, flipped it over in my hand and scrutinized the see-through bits and pieces. Nothing’s attention to detail was noticeable everywhere. I’ll admit it outright: I love how it looks. The...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy