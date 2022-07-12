ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Marion Barber III died of heat stroke

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNmX1_0gcvqk7000

A medical examiner has released the cause of death for former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III, who was found dead in June.

The football player died of heatstroke and his manner of death is now listed as an accident, CNN reported.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the findings Monday, more than a month after Barber’s death.

Barber was found when police were called on June 1 to conduct a wellness check at an apartment that was believed to have been leased by Barber in Frisco, north of Dallas, The Associated Press reported.

Barber was drafted by and with the Cowboys for six years before he went to the Chicago Bears for his seventh and final season.

He played college football at the University of Minnesota and was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2005, ESPN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Marion Barber: 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player died in his apartment of heatstroke

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
FRISCO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Cowboys#College Football#American Football#Cnn#The Associated Press#The Chicago Bears#Espn#Cox Media Group
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That house...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 29

On Tuesday night, a veteran NFL tight end announced his retirement from the game of football. Matt LaCosse, 29, took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a message for his fans. He thanked those who helped him reach the NFL and play the game he loves. "I am saying goodbye...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Steph Curry buys Orlando home for $2,100,000

While most of the NBA world is focused on the flurry of trade rumors, life is good for Steph Curry. It has looked to be an awesome offseason for the reigning NBA champion. From making his tour of golf courses to being declared the second-best NBA player of all time by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, things seem to be going great. Curry added to this list of offseason accomplishments by purchasing a new house in Orlando for the humble price of $2.1 million.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy