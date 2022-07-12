Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale.

The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles.

Those who wish to participate and be included in marketing for the event must be located inside the Town limits as well as complete and return a permit to the Town Municipal Building by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 5, or by emailing kgarrett@abingdon-va.gov, according to the release.

You can follow the ‘Abingdon Town Wide Yard Sale’ Facebook page for more information on the event.

The Town adds that they do expect an increase in pedestrian traffic for the event.

No commercial vendors are allowed, and yard sales must be set up on private property only.

